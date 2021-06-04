Kenney’s allies once in a while stand in anticipation of his failure

This column is an opinion from Graham Thomson, an award-winning journalist who has covered Alberta politics for more than 30 years.

Iceland is the misused toy island of the Alberta legislature.

A corner of the assembly where are three former government MLAs who were ousted from the UCP parliamentary group this year and are now so far from the center of power that they can also sit in the hallway.

Greet Drew Barnes (Cypress Medical Hat), Todd Loewen (Central Peace-Notley) and Pat Rehn (Little Slave Lake).

If you are Prime Minister Jason Kenney, you would love to say goodbye to them.

All three are embarrassing to Kenney, daily memories of how his government mistreated the pandemic, failed to deliver key election promises and alienated supporters in rural Alberta.

As such, they are also a threat. Well, two of them are.

Rehn is truly an embarrassment, an MLA being fired for lack of work. Remember, he was also something of a scapegoat, being the only one of a dozen and a half government MLAs expelled for leaving for holiday hotspots during the holiday season.

Barnes and Loewen are much harder to ignore.

The tip of the iceberg

They are not lone wolves, but are leaders of disgruntled conservative packages. They are former Wildrose MLAs who have been disappointed and disappointed with Kenney’s UCP.

Not only have they criticized Kenney’s treatment of the pandemic, but they have demanded Kenney’s resignation.

“Albertans perceive our government as untouchable and arrogant and they expect our constituency to bring their concerns to the government,” Loewen Kenney wrote in a letter in May that led to his ouster from the election group. “Our supporters and those I represent can no longer tolerate this. These people have not abandoned the principles and values ​​of UCP, but they have specifically abandoned you.”

Kenney has tried to dismiss Barnes and Loewen as selfish salesmen, interested only in their political ambitions. But they are the tip of an iceberg and, according to recent political polls, Kenney is looking like the Titanic captain.

Barnes and Loewen are free to speak their minds and no one makes awareness better than Barnes who is now able to remove difficult questions to the Prime Minister during the questioning period, as he did last week: “Given that Recent statistics show that if the election were held today, only one in four Albertans would vote for the Prime Minister’s government, and since the Prime Minister does not like to face questions about how he has lost the support of Albertans and Conservative volunteers lifetime, while being funded by the opposition, Mr. Prime Minister, will your low popularity jeopardize the forthcoming Alberta equalization referendum along with our chance for a fair and prosperous partnership with other Canadian provinces ?

Kenney’s soft comeback was to call Barnes an MLA Kenney was defending as a champion of free speech just a month ago a separatist.

Loewen is also speaking out and creating evil for Kenney.

The two are something like a team of labels, writing options together, holding mini-scrutiny together with reporters, and supporting each other in legislative debates.

‘A thing of culture’

They both fired at Kenney this week when he and several cabinet ministers showed up to break COVID restrictions by holding a not-too-distant social evening dinner at the famous “Sky Palace”. Barnes and Loewen are not fans of restrictions, but are happy to show what they say are the hypocritical actions of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, Finance Minister Travis Toews, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and a staff member were photographed eating out on the evening of June 1st. (Delivered)

“It’s just a matter of culture,” Barnes said, alluding to the three great sins that helped sink the PC governments of the past: arrogance, indifference and the culture of law.

During the debate on Government Bill 51 to allow voters to recall erroneous MLAs, Loewen introduced an amendment to make it much easier to dismiss unpopular MLAs.

Loewen’s replacement won Barnes’s support. Interestingly, she also received a thumbs up from UCP MLA Jason Stephan.

“I’m also supporting this change because it is in line with the membership initiative held in our AGM,” said Stephan, whose rhetoric sounded like a slap in the face to Kenney’s top-down leadership style. “You know, we’re a grassroots party.”

Loewen’s change failed, but not before Kenney admitted he “rushed” from his office to the assembly to join the debate. Kenney is a self-proclaimed geek on issues of direct democracy, but he also did not want Loewen’s criticism of the bill to be too weak to be challenged.

Kenney is desperate to regain support in rural Alberta, disgruntled UCP supporters are sitting on the fence or sniffing for a new political home.

Kenney’s fate certainly does not rest in the hands of Barnes and Loewen.

His fate lies largely in rescuing Alberta from the pandemic once and for all.

If his plan to reopen the economy works, Barnes and Loewen will become more than just political footnotes.

If Kenney’s plan fails and we plunge into a fourth wave with all the resulting anger and chaos, Barnes and Loewen will leave the wrong toy island to lead the revolt to tear Kenney’s United Conservative Party apart.