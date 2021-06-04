International
Kenney’s allies once in a while stand in anticipation of his failure
This column is an opinion from Graham Thomson, an award-winning journalist who has covered Alberta politics for more than 30 years.
Iceland is the misused toy island of the Alberta legislature.
A corner of the assembly where are three former government MLAs who were ousted from the UCP parliamentary group this year and are now so far from the center of power that they can also sit in the hallway.
Greet Drew Barnes (Cypress Medical Hat), Todd Loewen (Central Peace-Notley) and Pat Rehn (Little Slave Lake).
If you are Prime Minister Jason Kenney, you would love to say goodbye to them.
All three are embarrassing to Kenney, daily memories of how his government mistreated the pandemic, failed to deliver key election promises and alienated supporters in rural Alberta.
As such, they are also a threat. Well, two of them are.
Rehn is truly an embarrassment, an MLA being fired for lack of work. Remember, he was also something of a scapegoat, being the only one of a dozen and a half government MLAs expelled for leaving for holiday hotspots during the holiday season.
Barnes and Loewen are much harder to ignore.
The tip of the iceberg
They are not lone wolves, but are leaders of disgruntled conservative packages. They are former Wildrose MLAs who have been disappointed and disappointed with Kenney’s UCP.
Not only have they criticized Kenney’s treatment of the pandemic, but they have demanded Kenney’s resignation.
“Albertans perceive our government as untouchable and arrogant and they expect our constituency to bring their concerns to the government,” Loewen Kenney wrote in a letter in May that led to his ouster from the election group. “Our supporters and those I represent can no longer tolerate this. These people have not abandoned the principles and values of UCP, but they have specifically abandoned you.”
Kenney has tried to dismiss Barnes and Loewen as selfish salesmen, interested only in their political ambitions. But they are the tip of an iceberg and, according to recent political polls, Kenney is looking like the Titanic captain.
Barnes and Loewen are free to speak their minds and no one makes awareness better than Barnes who is now able to remove difficult questions to the Prime Minister during the questioning period, as he did last week: “Given that Recent statistics show that if the election were held today, only one in four Albertans would vote for the Prime Minister’s government, and since the Prime Minister does not like to face questions about how he has lost the support of Albertans and Conservative volunteers lifetime, while being funded by the opposition, Mr. Prime Minister, will your low popularity jeopardize the forthcoming Alberta equalization referendum along with our chance for a fair and prosperous partnership with other Canadian provinces ?
Kenney’s soft comeback was to call Barnes an MLA Kenney was defending as a champion of free speech just a month ago a separatist.
Loewen is also speaking out and creating evil for Kenney.
The two are something like a team of labels, writing options together, holding mini-scrutiny together with reporters, and supporting each other in legislative debates.
‘A thing of culture’
They both fired at Kenney this week when he and several cabinet ministers showed up to break COVID restrictions by holding a not-too-distant social evening dinner at the famous “Sky Palace”. Barnes and Loewen are not fans of restrictions, but are happy to show what they say are the hypocritical actions of the Prime Minister.
“It’s just a matter of culture,” Barnes said, alluding to the three great sins that helped sink the PC governments of the past: arrogance, indifference and the culture of law.
During the debate on Government Bill 51 to allow voters to recall erroneous MLAs, Loewen introduced an amendment to make it much easier to dismiss unpopular MLAs.
Loewen’s replacement won Barnes’s support. Interestingly, she also received a thumbs up from UCP MLA Jason Stephan.
“I’m also supporting this change because it is in line with the membership initiative held in our AGM,” said Stephan, whose rhetoric sounded like a slap in the face to Kenney’s top-down leadership style. “You know, we’re a grassroots party.”
Loewen’s change failed, but not before Kenney admitted he “rushed” from his office to the assembly to join the debate. Kenney is a self-proclaimed geek on issues of direct democracy, but he also did not want Loewen’s criticism of the bill to be too weak to be challenged.
Kenney is desperate to regain support in rural Alberta, disgruntled UCP supporters are sitting on the fence or sniffing for a new political home.
Kenney’s fate certainly does not rest in the hands of Barnes and Loewen.
His fate lies largely in rescuing Alberta from the pandemic once and for all.
If his plan to reopen the economy works, Barnes and Loewen will become more than just political footnotes.
If Kenney’s plan fails and we plunge into a fourth wave with all the resulting anger and chaos, Barnes and Loewen will leave the wrong toy island to lead the revolt to tear Kenney’s United Conservative Party apart.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]