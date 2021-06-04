Film director prepares to mark Tiananmen Square anniversary in BC after fleeing Hong Kong home

Award-winning director from Hong Kong Jevons Au left his home for Canada last summer for fear of the national security law China imposed in the region in July 2020.

On Friday night, Auwill joins dozens of other people from Lower Mainland BC to commemorate those who lost their lives in military attacks against pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tianammen Square a vigil, he says, he has been holding since he was in Grade 2 when he was the first learned about the tragedy.

“We must remember those who fight for freedom or democracy for the Chinese people and their sacrifice,” said Au, who now lives in Surrey, BC, near Vancouver.

“We have to go on every year until we can really achieve democracy for the Chinese people,” he told CBC news.

China has never given a full account of its violent repression. The official death toll is about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of Chinese citizens may have died.

China’s national security law, which covers secession, subversion, terrorism and cooperation with foreign forces, was enacted in Hong Kong in July 2020. (Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images)

Commemorations of the event are banned in mainland China, but Hong Kong has traditionally held the largest global vigils each year, guaranteeing certain freedoms, including free speech, when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

But the Hong Kong government has stopped Tiananmen vigilance for the second year in a row, citing the limitations of COVID-19 and the possible violation by participants of comprehensive national security legislation.

Passed to the National People’s Congress of China, the law includes secession, overthrow, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign forces. A sentence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

LOOK | Jevons Au talks about the importance of solidarity in the fight for democracy in Hong Kong:

Jevons Au, who fled Hong Kong last summer, tells CBC Winston Szeto why he will attend the Tiananmen vigil at the Chinese consulate in Vancouver on Friday. 0:55

Au says he decided to leave Hong Kong with the encouragement of his Canadian wife on a visitor visa because he had worked as the executive director of a short film broadcasting service funded by Hong Kong media mogul and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai.

Lai is currently in jail for attending an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and is being investigated under national security law on suspicion of collaborating with foreign powers to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Other Hong Kong activists, such as Joshua Wong, are facing extra time in prison for participating in Tiananmen’s banned vigilance last June and are being charged with submission.

“My wife [thought] that’s very dangerous there, “Au said. Because I enjoy freedom of speech [in Canada], I do not have to worry even though I say something and make a mistake, I do not have to [be] put in jail “.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai arrived at the Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal in a prison van in February. He is facing charges of collaborating with foreign forces under national security law. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Au received numerous awards for the film industry in Hong Kong, including Best Picture for Ten years a bleak description of a Chinese-dominated dystopian Hong Kong which screened at the Vancouver International Film Festival in 2016 but is being banned in China because of its politically sensitive content.

In June 2019, it produced half an hour dokudrama where he explored why some in Hong Kong decide to forget the TiananmenSquare massacre in part because they feel it is not their job to care about something that happened in mainland China.

Au calls for solidarity and urges people in Hong Kong to commemorate Tiananmen in a safe way.

“All [mainland] “The Chinese people and the people of Hong Kong are victims,” ​​he said. We are not enemies and we should go together, because if we do not go together, it would be easier for the dictatorship to do whatever they wanted. “