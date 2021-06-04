Technical stocks are aggregated with positive job data – Top International News

US markets are gathering energy from ultra-large reserves of technology. Earlier in the day, job data from the country showed an increase in numbers as unemployment fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. A total of more than 5.5 loop jobs were added in May, slightly closer to the estimated numbers. Investors are still estimating what this data means for markets, as inflation concerns continue to return.

Stoxx Europe is up 0.29%

Dow Jones is up 0.30%

NASDAQ has risen 1.20%

2. Delayed launch of Nissan Electric SUV

Nissan was planning to start selling its Ariya Electric SUV model by mid-2021 and now it has been delayed due to lack of chips and pandemic situation. The Ariya is Nissan’s first EV in a decade and can go up to 610 kilometers on a single charge.

3 Get your passport; Get a Vaccine from Russia!

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that they are preparing to vaccinate foreign nationals in Russia against Covid-19 for a fee. Of the four vaccines approved in the country, the most widely used is its own Sputnik V.

4. Pfizer / BioNtech vaccines approved for ages 12-15 in the UK

The UK drug regulator on Friday approved the use of Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccines for ages 12-15. It has not been decided if this age group would be included in the vaccination program, however more and more people being vaccinated is a good thing.

5. April retail sales in Russia at better levels

Russia reported April retail sales on estimates as the pandemic situation cools. Retail sales increased 34.7% compared to the previous year and in monthly terms, by 0.3% increase. President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia’s economy and employment are returning to pre-pandemic levels

6. Another Tweet Elon Musk removes Bitcoin

Bitcoin on Friday fell 7% after Elon Musk posted on Twitter about Bitcoin along with a broken-hearted emoji and a photo of a couple discussing a split. It’s very common now whenever he tweets about a cryptocurrency, it makes a move, up or down and many get stuck.

7. BMW will build 360,000 EV charging sites in China in Green Push

German manufacturer BMW is building 3.6 lak electric vehicle charging stations in China this year. This move is to push more sales towards the largest EV market in the world which is China. According to BMW, plans are starting to launch 12 all-electric BMW and Mini models in China by 2023. This is in line with President Xi Jinpings’ goal of making China carbon neutral by 2060. Estimates say sales of EVs in China could grow to 20% of total new car sales by 2025 from the current 5%.

8. Goldmann Sachs says China can’t win war on Metal Prices

Analysts at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc. have said China’s efforts to stem the rise in metal prices are likely to fail. Both agencies cited supply shortages and high global demand as reasons. Although so far, the Price Department in Chinas has found some level of success in lowering steel and coal prices from high levels in May.

This war between government and the core economy is being pursued by traders around the world. Because this will not only affect commodity prices, but also, treasury bond yields and technology stocks as the fear of inflation remains high worldwide.

9. Chinas Tariff Wars That Harm Business and Revenue: Australian Exporters

We had discussed yesterday about China’s aggressive stance against Australia after the island country launched investigations into the origin of Covid-19.

Now exporters in Australia are feeling the heat. Normal operations with China are now said to be impossible with bad relations and high tariffs. China’s top diplomat for Australia has blamed the Scott Morrisons government for deteriorating ties and accused the country of provocations.

10. “Take a Shot, Drink a Beer”: Biden Pushing to Increase Covid Vaccination Rate

Drink a beer, make a haircut and get your Covid-19 vaccine. This is what US President Joe Biden announced yesterday in the country race to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by July 4th. “Right is right: take a shot, drink a beer. “Free beer for all 21 years or more to celebrate independence from the virus,” said President Joe Biden in his campaign announcement speech.

The White House has recruited big creators like Anheuser-Busch to lead the operation, who will deliver a free beer if the country reaches the 70% target by July.