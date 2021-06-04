Colonial-era genocide reparations do not offer enough Namibian vice presidents





Human skulls from Herero and Nama ethnic people appear during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2018, to hand over human bones from Germany to Namibia after the 1904-1908 genocide against Herero and Nama. REUTERS / Christian Mang / File Photo

Germany bids to finance projects in Namibia worth more than one billion euros ($ 1.22 billion) over 30 years to pay off its role in genocide and property seizures in its then-colony more than a century ago is not enough, Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba said on Friday. “No amount of money in any currency can really compensate for the life of a human being,” Mbumba told reporters as Windhoek formally briefed the nation on the outcome of six years of negotiations with Germany, which ended last month. “We must acknowledge that the € 1.1 billion agreed between the two governments is insufficient and does not adequately address the initial quantum of reparations originally presented to the German Government.” Germany apologized on May 28 for its role in the Herero and Nama massacre in Namibia more than a century ago and formally described the massacre as genocide for the first time after it agreed to fund projects. Read more Thousands of people Herero and Nama were killed by German colonial forces between 1904 and 1908 after the tribes rebelled against the German rule of the colony, then called German South West Africa. The survivors were driven into the wilderness, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slave labor, many died of cold, malnutrition, and fatigue. Chief Herero chief Vekuii Rukoro last week dismissed the deal agreed by both governments as “an insult” because it did not involve paying reparations. “These are historic choices we have to make, very difficult as they are. If there were other opportunities to extract money from the Germans, we could have done it,” Mbumba told the conference. “I do not think any Namibian would think that money is enough to compensate for everything that happened to be killed, to be expelled from your country; no amount of money can do that,” he said. . ($ 1 = 0.8222 euro) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos