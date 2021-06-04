International
The former DOTr executor, others face criminal charges for the Wirecard scandal
Former MANILA Assistant Secretary of Transportation Philippines Mark Tolentino and several other individuals will face a range of issues over their alleged involvement in the scandal involving German payment processing firm Wirecard AG.
According to the Office of the Attorney General of the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bank of the Philippine Islands recommended indictments against attorney Mark Christopher Tolentino and MK Tolentino Legal Office Joey Dela Cruz Arellano, Judith Singayan Pe, Wirecard Chief Operating Officer Jan Marsalek, and some Jane Do and John Do.
Tolentino was believed to be the Philippine confidant of the German firm. A statement from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said he was fired by President Duterte in May 2018 “because of controversial relations and unfair involvement of the First Family in matters relating to the Mindanao Railway Project”.
Respondents were charged with violating the following laws:
* Falsification of commercial documents related to cybercrime (Article 172 of the revised criminal code in conjunction with Article 6 of Law No. 10175 of the Republic)
* Violation of Section 55.1, in conjunction with Section 56.1 of RA no. 8791 or the General Act of Banks, further related to article 36 of RA no. 7653 amended by RA Nr. 11211 (New Central Bank Act) in relation to Section 6 of RA no. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012)
* Violation of article 33 of RA no. 8792 (Electronic Commerce Act)
* Violation of Section 4 (a) (b) of RA No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012)
The DOJ received the appeal of the National Bureau of Investigation entitled NBI and BPI against Atty. Mark Kristopher G. Tolentino, et al., Under NPS Docket No. XVI-INV-21E-00169 on 31 May 2021, over controversies involving Munich-based digital technology company Wirecard AG, drawing Philippine-based banks into scandal over allegedly holding a 1.9 billion-euro trust account or $ 2.1 billion for the company, the Office said.
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the complaint would be subject to a preliminary investigation.
The Attorney General appointed prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the present complaint, with the directive that other pending or forthcoming cases between or between the same or related parties, involving the same controversy, would also be consolidated and resolved by the same prosecutors. set, she added.
It may be recalled that Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced last June 2020 that Tolentino had been invited by the NBI to shed light on his involvement in the Wirecard scandal.
Wirecard, a financial technology company that started as a tool to facilitate in-store customer payments using cashless transactions by processing payments from banks to merchants and taking a fee in return was accused of inflating its accounts.
It was revealed that $ 2.1 billion was missing from its books, prompting the company to file for insolvency.
Local banks became involved in the issue after Wirecard was named two financial institutions as recipients of missing money, but officials claimed in 2020 that Wirecards billions never entered the country’s financial system.
Instead, it was simply made to appear as such to cover the tracks of the perpetrators, reports said.
