CM Mamata Likely to Give Abhishek More Responsibility: IMC Leaders Ahead of Main Meeting | Latest India News

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee could give more organizational responsibilities to her nephew and party youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee, senior leaders said ahead of the TMCs strategy meeting in Kolkata on Saturday. Lok Sabha’s new MP is seen in the party as the political successor prime ministers.

This is the first major meeting of the ruling parties after the assembly polls in which the TMC gathered 213 seats versus 77 won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bengali has 294 seats. Congress and the Left parties could not win a single seat. This has turned state political scenarios into a bipolar one for the first time since Independence.

IMC leaders said Banerjee has asked all senior leaders to be present at the IMC headquarters where the next course of action will be set. She will also make some important organizational announcements.

We are waiting for the outcome of Saturday’s meeting. Only the party chief will receive the final call regarding the projection of new leaders that has been a prominent part of the IMC internal strategy since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP gathered 18 of the 42 countries and our number dropped from 34 to 22, a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister and Abhishek Banerjee became the main targets of the BJPs in the campaign speeches of all leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, during the eight-stage elections. They referred to si Pishin (aunt) and bhaipo (grandson) in almost all speeches and the prime minister was accused of establishing dynastic rule.

The BJP has also claimed that Abhishek Banerjee is involved in the coal smuggling case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigation took off on December 31st, when the agency raided the residences of businessman and general secretary of the TMC youth front Vinay Mishra. He has been declared a fugitive.

It has been alleged that illegally mined coal, worth several thousand rupees, has been sold on the black market for several years by a rocket operating in western parts of Bengal where Eastern Coalfields Limited runs several mines.

The CBI has already questioned Abhishek Banerjee’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, and her sister Maneka Gambhir. The latest husband, Ankush Arora, and his father, Pawan Arora, have also been questioned.