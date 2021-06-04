COVID vaccination machine for humans 1 loop launched by state unit Cong

A free COVID vaccination machine for beneficiaries of a loop was launched on Friday by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and during the drive, the first blow was received by the head of state unit DK Shivakumar in Davangere.

Shivakumar said, “Former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa has placed a valuable message $ 4 billion to administer the vaccine to people in his constituency. “This shows that the Congress party and its leaders are committed to vaccinating the people of Karnataka and protecting them from COVID.”

He also said, “Party representatives will use money from their funds MPLAD (Member of Parliament for Local Area Development) and MLA-LAD (MLA Local Area Development) for these 100 crore. “But the government has not responded to our request, despite repeated requests.”

“The party has already received about 10,000 injections, all of which will be administered free of charge to Davangere’s people,” the KPCC chief said.

He informed that the second round of 50,000 injections of Covishield vaccine is expected to arrive next week.

The Congress Party has set up a vaccination center at the Durgamma Mariamma Temple Davangere where people, regardless of party affiliation, will be administered the vaccines. “I urge everyone to get vaccinated as it is the most reliable way to beat COVID,” he said.

“BJP has not made enough of the vaccines available to Karnataka, choosing to export them locally for their narrow PR profits. The consequence of this is that the health and well-being of our people have been compromised, thus increasing the rate of mortality in our state due to COVID, “Shivakumar said affirming that” Congress will not leave any stone unturned to procure and vaccinate the people of Karnataka. ”

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries aged 18-44 for the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The cumulative number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crore today.

(With contributions from agencies)

