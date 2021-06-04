Pollutants from the shipwreck in Sri Lanka are likely to stay around for years

Pollutants released from the wreckage of a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka can be drawn thousands of miles by ocean currents, affecting wildlife and people at latitude.

Authorities and rescue teams are now working to prevent more than 300 metric tons of oil transported by the MV X-Press Pearl from spilling from the hull of the fire-damaged vessel. But considerable damage has already been done. Chemicals and small plastic cartridges that were once on board the 186-meter ship now have entered the ocean, causing one of Sri Lanka’s worst environmental disasters to date.

“Oil, chemicals and plastic pellets are probably the worst combination you can have,” said Delphine Lobelle, a postdoctoral researcher specializing in ocean plastics at Utrecht University in the Netherlands. “It ‘s really unfortunate that the ship was carrying so much harmful material.”

Millions of plastic pellets have been washed off the southwest coast of Sri Lanka, a tourist destination famous for its golden sandy beaches, surrounded by palm trees and coconut orchards. The wreckage of the ship has already affected about 150 kilometers (93 miles) of coastline, and Singapore-based ship operator X-Press Feeders Ltd. faces criminal charges of pollution, Straits Times reported earlier this week.

Images from the beaches in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, show sand covered with a layer of white plastic cartridges and people with blue scrubs and white boots throwing them in bags.

Pellets the size of a grain of rice can easily be mistaken for food from birds or fish, Lobelle said, but consuming them can be deadly. If animals do not die and are eaten by predators, plastics can move up the food chain until they eventually reach humans. Over time, pellets split into even smaller pieces, known as microplastics, which are even harder to detect and control.

“The real danger of having plastic on a beach is if it gets back into the ocean from the tides,” Lobelle said. “If you move further on the high seas, it is impossible to clean up. Currents spread plastic everywhere and there is no way to collect it. ”

The ship carried 1,486 containers carrying chemicals such as nitric acid, a highly corrosive mineral acid, methanol, sodium hydroxide and about 400 containers of small plastic cartridges known as nurdles, according to ITOPF, a non – profit organization created by the shipping industry that is assisting the Sri Lankan government in its emergency response to the incident.

How many pellet containers were burned or dropped from the ship is not clear, said ITOPF Technical Director Richard Johnson. At least four containers have been washed ashore and many more are thought to have sunk. About 1,000 people are taking part in the clean-up effort, Johnson said, with the rest of the city under a tight blockade to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

About 11 million metric tons of plastic find their way into the oceans each year, causing damage to wildlife habitats, humans and animals, according to a report on ocean pollution last year. If no action is taken, plastic litter will almost triple by 2040 as humanity increases its use of hydrocarbon-based plastics, which do not degrade naturally. The cumulative amount of plastic in the ocean can reach 600 million tons in 20 years.

Studies conducted by Ifremer, the French institute for sea exploration and exploitation, show that fish can actually expel small pieces of virgin plastic like those in the sinking of a ship in Sri Lanka, according to project manager François Galgani. If local bacteria and plankton are trapped in plastics and washed up in other countries and continents, this could disrupt existing ecosystems. The phenomenon occurred after the Fukushima disaster in Japan, said Galgani, who also advises the International Maritime Organization on environmental issues related to transportation.

Some potential damage can be avoided by loading the pellets at deck level or below instead of above, according to Galgani. But shipowners tend to place these containers on top because they are the cheapest cargo and they leave the most expensive goods at the bottom. “We know that certain shipowners load ships with more containers than they should,” Galgani said. “Then the captains throw the containers on board because they could endanger the safety of the whole ship.”

Even if the authorities manage to seal the oil containers aboard the X-Press Pearl, the fuel will remain at the bottom of the ocean and could start leaking at any time.

“Maybe a black tide will not touch the coast of Sri Lanka in the coming days or months,” Galgani said. “But after 30, 40 or 50 years, there will be a leak, and the hydrocarbons will end up getting there. Even if it looks like the problem is fixed today, pollution is simply delayed over time. ”