Over 3,500 new doctors resign in Madhya Pradesh over salary, other demands





Over 3,500 young doctors on strike resign in Madhya Pradesh (Representative) Bhopal: About 3,500 junior doctors working at six government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh have resigned, a worrying development amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The resignations came hours after Madhya Pradesh Supreme Court on Thursday urged doctors to end their four-day strike, calling it “illegal”. Doctors say they want scholarship increase and better medical equipment for their families among Covid. The government says it is already at work. Patients and their families are suffering because of the strike, the government said. Doctors have demanded that beds for junior doctors serving Covid patients be reserved in separate areas in case they become infected, a 24 per cent increase in scholarship and another 6 per cent annual increase, among others. State Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Sarang has said the government will accept their requests, but no written order has been issued. The high court has told doctors to return to work immediately. If they do not return to duty, the state government should take tough measures against them, the court said. Shortly after the court order was issued, Madhya Pradesh Medical University in Jabalpur canceled the registrations of 450 junior doctors. Injured by these two incidents, all the junior doctors in the state announced that they had resigned. “We want better security; we are beaten many times. If we or our families get infected, there are no beds for us,” said Dr Saurabh Tiwari, a member of the Young Doctors Association. Another doctor, Dr Priyanka Meena, said, “When the pandemic was at its peak, we listened to all the reassurances and kept working. If we wanted to take advantage of a medical emergency, we would have done it at the peak and not now. “ The Madhya Pradesh government has said it is working to increase doctors’ salaries and meet most other requirements. For example, he said police posts would be set up in all government hospitals to protect doctors. “One of the demands they have stalled is that they do not want to work in rural areas. What will happen in the villages then? They should listen to the high court. It is not fair to blackmail patients like this,” the Minister of Medical Education said. Vishwas Tha Sarang. Medical Education Commissioner Nishant Warwade said the government conducts courses under the Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Admission Rules, 2018 and changes in June 2019 for admitting students selected through NEET to merit-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses at medical and dental colleges. If a candidate resigns after a deadline set by this law, the terms of a departure link will apply to him. Accordingly, if the candidate resigns from the accepted place of any governmental medical and governmental dental college, the bond amount of Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the institution. The above rules are applicable to students admitted from 2018.

