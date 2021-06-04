Injection given against second rodeo protesting Alberta restrictions on COVID-19





A Calgary judge has issued an order blocking a weekend rodeo that was planned in protest of COVID-19 public health restrictions and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, dismissing organizers’ argument that it would be a political gathering. HOLIDAY: Justice Rooke gives orders against the planned rodeo over the weekend despite lawyers arguing it is a political rally. Referring to this poster, Rooke says: If it looks like a duck and fades like a duck and walks like a duck, it’s probably a duck. pic.twitter.com/DAFccY1H5R –@CBCMeg The event has been billed as “No More Jason Kenney Pro Rodeo Rally”, and its poster promises “all-weekend rodeo action” with $ 15 sales at the gate. “There is very little to compete for,” said Alberta Health Services attorney Kyle Fowler. “The event is not allowed to continue.” OrganizersYou and Gail Northcottwe were behind an early protest rodeo near Bowden, Alta., Last month that drew about 3,000 in attendance and resulted in charges against them under the Alberta Health Act. Northcottshave pleaded not guilty to their contempt charges and will face another judge at a later date. ‘If it looks like a duck’ Currently, only 10 people are allowed to attend an outdoor gathering in Alberta, the number of people allowed in protests and gatherings is unlimited if other health orders are enforced, including disguise and physical distancing. At the Queen’s Court in Alberta on Friday, Jay Cameron, the Northcotts lawyer, argued that the event was a “political rally involving a rodeo” and suggested that the AHS could give tickets to those who did not comply with the restrictions. public health. But Associate Chief Justice John Rooke was not convinced. “If it looks like a duck and fades like a duck and walks like a duck, it certainly is a duck,” he said, deciding that the planned event was intended to be a rodeo. Rooke ruled that there was a potential for irreparable harm to those present and those who would be in contact with them afterwards. Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon, Finance Minister Travis Toews, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and a staff member were photographed eating out on the evening of June 1st. (Delivered) The controversy over the Prime Minister’s dinner arose The hearing became even more political when Cameron argued that Kenney himself was not following AHS rules. “The prime minister, ministers and cabinet staff were photographed outdoors in violation of a number of public health orders,” Cameron said. “The health minister was photographed at that event.” Earlier this week, three cabinet ministers, Kenney and other staff members dined out on a terrace on the 11th floor in the Alberta legislature areas of Edmonton, appear to have been in violation of Alberta Phase 1 rules for external and social gatherings. The group was photographed by an anonymous informant who sent the images to the media. After the order was placed against his clients, Cameron decided that all Albertans should submit to public health and court orders. “Any such order would apply to the Minister of Health himself the next time he goes for lunch with the Prime Minister,” Cameron said. Rookerefused to allow that line of argument and said Cameron was welcome to bring a claim before the court claiming the Prime Minister and MLAs were also in breach of public health restrictions “Two mistakes do not make a right, assuming there was a mistake in that event,” Rooke said.







