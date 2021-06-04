The man dies after rescuing his daughters from being taken to sea

A family vacation in Portugal turned into a tragedy when a Briton died after rescuing his two little girls from being taken to sea.

Trevor Pelling, 45, jumped into the water around 2 a.m. Thursday when he saw his daughters – ages 9 and 12 – fighting in the mainstream at Calada Beach in Encarnacao. Sun reported.

But the father tragically suffered a cardiac arrest after dragging them to safety.

Pelling was brought back to shore by surfers, where a nurse who happened to be at the scene unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.

The first responders arrived to help, but the father of two was quickly pronounced dead.

The National Maritime Authority said in a statement that Cascais Maritime Police officers and officials from the SeaWatch project were immediately dispatched to the country using an Amarok vehicle.

Three volunteer fire ambulances from Ericeira and two emergency medical and resuscitation vehicles from Torres Vedras were also mobilized, she said.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found that a man had been pulled from the water by two surfers, he had gone under cardiac arrest and a nurse who was at the scene had started performing life-saving techniques which were then continued by firefighters , the authority continued.

Despite their efforts to resurrect him, it was not possible to return the condition and he was pronounced dead at the scene, it said.

Pelling tragically suffered cardiac arrest after dragging his children to safety. Facebook

The two children were taken by ambulance to Lisbon Santa Maria Hospital in stable condition, the agency added. Uncleshte unclear whether the girls swam back to their shore or were rescued after being pulled by the current by their father.

Maritime Police Chief Cascais Pualo Agostinho said there were no lifeguards on the beach because the service does not start until June 12, The Sun reported.

“The two girls got into trouble and their father tried to save them. He managed to secure them, but he himself found himself in trouble and unfortunately ended up dying after being pulled out of the water by two surfers, Agostinho said.

“I do not know if he was unable to swim or could not swim well,” he added.

Calada Beach in Barril, Portugal. Photo Alamy Stock

The Abu Dhabi-based financial consultant worked for deVere Acuma, reported the Mirror of the United Kingdom.

The deVere family is devastated by the tragic passage of Trevor. We knew him as an excellent, generous and talented colleague, DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green said in a statement to the store.

“We also know him as a real hero. We send our deepest condolences to his family, he added.

Trevor Pelling was on a family vacation. Facebook

An Instagram account called Pellings includes two photos taken the day before the tragedy – one showing the sea with the sun setting in the distance.

Portugal was a gateway to the UK, but family time here brilliant summer, amazing scenery and beautiful cool way of life has completely overwhelmed me, reads, reports the Mirror.

I can see myself coming back here from time to time, she added.