Coronavirus International News Survey





Since the beginning of 2020, news and media have played a particularly important role in providing ongoing information about the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists and news reporters have done their best to provide reliable, trustworthy, and data-driven information that people have been able to use to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. Conversely, there has been a tremendous amount of mis- and misinformation and misleading narratives mostly from online platforms and prominent politicians. As a result, trust in news and social media has dropped significantly, leaving many people confused. Ignorance and lack of understanding has created a risk to public health. Reuters Institute at Oxford University has recently published An ongoing infodemic: How people in eight countries access and rate news and information about the coronavirus each year in pandemics. This report looks at data from eight countries (Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States) to document how people understand and access COVID-19-related news. Among the eight countries are the hardest hit (Argentina, Brazil, Spain, UK and US). The YouGov survey found that news organizations remain the single most widely used source of information, and are widely trusted by scientists, doctors, national health authorities, and global health authorities. In terms of platforms, social media is associated with the greatest public concern, with 30% on average seeing ‘a large amount’ of false information surrounding the coronavirus. However, confidence in the misinformation surrounding coronavirus vaccines is encouragingly low in all countries. False claims, such as the vaccine being able to change one’s DNA, and causing cancer and infertility have been undone by official sources, with scientific evidence that all approved vaccines are safe. Most respondents say they are confident in their knowledge of vaccine safety and efficacy. “While there are real and troubling issues with coronavirus misinformation, including false or misleading claims about vaccines that endanger individual and public health, we find, with encouragement, that in most countries the vast majority of our respondents “They do not believe in any of the false allegations we make in the survey. Many will have encountered at least some misinformation, but few actually believe it.” The survey data from this report is not intended to fully map the extent of misinformation and misleading narratives, but rather to help us understand how the public views these problems. For more information, see Special Misinformation Topics and HSDL articles related to COVID-19 misinformation. Please note that an HSDLlogin is required to view some of these resources. Need help finding something? Ask one of our librarians for help!

