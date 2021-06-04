Eatala not for self-respect, but for self-defense: TRS executives





TRS ministers and leaders objected to Eatala Rajender, saying the self-respect he was arguing with had more to do with self-defense as the government launched investigations into his alleged illegal land actions. At a press conference here, TRS MLC Rajeshwar Reddy condemned allegations against Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that Ministers were being mistreated. He said if Mr Rajender was humiliated, why did he wait so long to make these remarks and not leave the party there and then. The talk of self-respect was about self-defense and property protection, he accused. He said Eatala was given a lot of priority by others from the Prime Minister and that was why he enjoyed all the political positions from being a TRSLP leader and as Minister. It was unfair on his part to file such accusations against the Prime Minister despite knowing that no one would believe them. Mr Reddy said Eatala was one of the many leaders who were nurtured by the KCR during the agitation and he was the true Telangana leader. An entire Telangana society was with him and would reflect on Huzurabad. If the KCR had responded to a complaint from an unknown person to order the investigation it was not a dictatorship but a good democratic practice, Mr. Reddy said in response to Eatala’s allegations. Minister of Women and Children’s Welfare Satyavathi Rathod accused Eatala Rajender of mortgaging his self-esteem with BJP for his personal gain. Why is he joining BJP who took seven Telangana mandalas without her permission and joined them in Andhra Pradesh ?. She claimed that Mr. Rajender had usurped the lands of poor people and was talking about their self-esteem now. Why did he take those lands illegally if he was so concerned about the poor? She recalled that it was with the support of the Prime Minister that Mr. Rajender had emerged as a leader. The minister said the whole country was looking at the direction of the KCRs and its development policies and Mr Rajender had no moral right to criticize the Prime Minister.

