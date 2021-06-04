The DJ with the longest job in the world retires after 70 years

HONG KONG (AP) Ray Cordeiro considers himself the luckiest radio DJ in the world.

In a historic career spanning over 70 years in Hong Kong, Cordeiro has interviewed superstars including the Beatles and Elton John, and even received an MBE a British Empire order for outstanding achievement or community service from Queen Elizabeth.

Cordeiro, who holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest-living DJs, retired last month at the age of 96.

I’ve talked all my life about music and everything, and Id never thought I would retire. “I never thought I was getting old,” he said.

Cordeiro was born in 1924 in Hong Kong and is of Portuguese descent. His musical tastes as a child were influenced by his brother who was 10 years older and collected records from bands like the Mills Brothers and Andrews Sisters.

At the time the records were fragile, Cordeiro said.

When he was not at home and I was playing his records, I had to be very, very careful because if I were to break him he would get very angry, Cordeiro said. I grew up with his music.

In his youth, Cordeiro worked as a guard at a local jail and a clerk at an HSBC bank. His love of music eventually led him to pursue a career in radio, where he joined the public broadcaster Radio Hong Kong, now known as Radio Television Hong Kong.

It was during a three-month study course in London with the BBC in 1964 that Cordeiro began the interview that began his career with the Beatles, the largest band in the world at the time.

Ray Cordeiro shows copies of his Beatles autographs (originals kept with his lawyer) at his home in Hong Kong. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

He had some free time after completing the course before he had to return to Hong Kong and did not want to sit for two weeks doing nothing.

So I said, why not take the opportunity to find some eavesdroppers, some pop groups or singers I can interview and bring back (tapes) to Hong Kong, he said.

During those two weeks, Cordeiro traveled to places where the bands were performing and then interviewed them.

The Beatles had become extremely popular and Cordeiro wanted to interview them more. Armed with a notebook and a pen, he went to the band label offices, EMI, to request an interview with the group.

By luck, he was told to come back the next day for an interview, with EMI lending him a tape recorder for him. He bought a magazine with a picture of the Beatles on the cover and took it with him to the interview, and had all the members sign it.

In all I have about 26 signatures of all the Beatles, and probably worth a fortune, he said.

The interview was short because he did not have much tape on the tape recorder, but Cordeiro managed to spend time with each Beatles member. He said John Lennon showed the Beatles the first days in Hamburg, Germany, where they lived in relative poverty and played in clubs.

He later interviewed the Beatles again when they visited Hong Kong. Interviews brought him fame and he quickly became a Hong Kong DJ, armed with interviews he had conducted in London with popular music groups at the time.

Ray Cordeiro, 96, listens to music at his home in Hong Kong. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

I’ve had a career before that because I was interviewing local pop stars, but comparing them to the Beatles is something quite different, he said.

As the most famous DJ of the cities, he also recognized other stars like Elton John and Tony Bennett.

Known for his deep, calm voice, flat lid, and easy-to-listen repertoire, Cordeiro gathered a loyal audience of listeners who would tune in to his radio show during the weekday All the Way with Ray, i which started from 1970 to last month.

I did my job as a DJ, I did what I had to do and the audience followed me, grew up with me and they were all over the world now, he said. They were all and they still listened to me online.

Asked if he would do everything again if he chose to be a DJ as a career, Cordeiro does not hesitate.

I do not think I should think about it, the answer is yes, he said.