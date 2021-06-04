NATO chief: Belarus’s actions must ‘have consequences’





Belaruss’ diversion of a commercial flight to arrest the anoposition activist and journalist last week should have consequences, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday. NATO has strongly condemned the May 23 incident, during which Belarusian President Alexander Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania to be diverted to Minsk so that Roman Protasevich, a journalist and activist, could be picked up from the plane. and be arrested. In response, the United States announced last week that it would aim to completely block sanctions against nine state-owned enterprises in Belarus, and Washington is also preparing to issue sanctions in coordination with the European Union. Stoltenbergsaid said he welcomed the sanctions that the United States and several other alliance countries had moved to impose on Belarus, saying the hijacking of civilian aircraft by the state had consequences. We have to impose costs. The NATO civilian leader also touched on Belarus’ close Russia, stressing that they are highly integrated. They are working more closely together, even when it comes to the airfield. Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinHillicon Valley: Biden Increases Pressure on Russia to Pursue Cybercriminals | All JBS devices work after ransomware attack | Justice Department gives ransomware the same priority as terrorism All JBS global devices operating after the Crenshaw ransomware attack were checked after looking for examples of ‘smart ideology’ in the MM army, meanwhile, has offered support to Lukashenko and rejected criticism by angry Western nations over the act. Russia has not condemned him, Stoltenberg said during an event at the Brookings Institution. Russia has in fact tried to do the opposite to justify and explain that savage action. The international incident has raised stakes for an upcoming summit between President Biden Joe Biden WHO warns of third continental wave of coronavirus infections in Africa 30 House Democrats urge Biden to do more on global vaccine distribution Manchin unwilling to support Democrats crossing infrastructure more and Putin, with the two leaders to meet June 16 in Switzerland. Biden is expected to face Putin for his role in enabling Lukashenko, who has carried out brutal crackdowns on dissidents since he falsely claimed victory in the August presidential election. NATO has already moved to punish Minsk in other ways. Shortly after the flight incident, NATO headquarters restricted the entry of personnel into Belarus’ diplomatic mission into the alliance. The European Union has also urged Europe-based airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. While Belarus is not a NATO member, it has held a diplomatic mission in the alliance since 1998 and has been linked to NATO’s military side since 1992.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos