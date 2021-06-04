POWERGEN International announces the theme of the 2022 event and partnerships to shape the future of energy together with the generation industry





SHELTON, Links., June 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –POWEGEN International, the world’s largest power generation event, is pleased to announce the 2022 theme of Destination 2050 as well as partnerships with the California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA), Electric Generating Systems Association (EGSA), Epicenter and the Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC) for its 2022 development January 26-28 in Dallas, TEXAS. For the first time, POWERGEN International will co-locate with DISTRIBUTECH International, the main annual broadcasting and distribution event. “It’s clear that the future mix of electricity generation is changing, but exactly how it will look is still unclear. The leaders of the electricity industry are facing the monumental task of balancing today’s energy needs while “they are moving towards the future goal of net carbon emissions. power generators need to keep current assets by integrating into the combination of future generation of renewable sources, energy conservation and more,” he said. Teresa Hansen, VP of content for clarification energy. “This year’s Destination 2050 Conference program will feature leaders from power utilities and power generation companies presenting their strategies for turning aspirations into reality.” The partnership with GHC will increase the coverage of the Hydrogen and Decarbonization event while the partnerships with CESA and EGSA will increase the coverage of energy conservation and energy in the country, all coming together to strengthen the generation mix to support the future of electricity. In addition, Epicenter will support the Initiate program, which promotes innovation by energy start-ups around the world. POWERGEN will provide member companies with exposure to a wide range of energy education, including participation in the event content program through thought leadership, speaking opportunities and peer-to-peer discussion platforms. EGSA will also organize a pavilion on the show floor with vendors and suppliers involved in energy on site. “Energy services are getting it from both sides and are under no illusions that the journey to a 2050 cleaner will be easy. They need to ensure energy sustainability and low cost and respond to public demand. and the government to reduce carbon and renewable renewable resources in the system, “he said. Stephanie Kolodziej, Portfolio Director at Clarion Energy. “With support from CESA, EGSA, Epicenter and GHC, this year’s POWERGEN International will incorporate blue sky ideas from leaders from power utilities and power generation companies on what the electricity industry will look like in the future and the best way to prepare for this future “ About the California Energy Conservation Alliance (CESA): CESA is the ultimate energy saving voice in California. With 100+ strong members, CESA is committed to advancing its energy conservation role in the electricity sector. CESA is a 501c membership based advocacy group (6). CESA is a technology and business model neutral and is supported only by the contributions and coordinated activities of its members. Learn more at cesa.org. About the Electric Generating Systems Association (EGSA): EGSA is the largest organization in the world dedicated exclusively to Energy Production in the Country. The Association is made up of over 750 companies Manufacturers, Distributors / Traders, Contractors / Integrators, Manufacturer Representatives, Consulting and Specifying Engineers, Service Firms, End Users and others across the US and worldwide who make, sell, distribute and use on-site Technology and power generation equipment. Learn more at egsa.org. About the epicenter: The epicenter believes in Impact Innovation. The epicenter is about the community of more than 4,000 enterprise builders, entrepreneurs, change makers and rising stars of the tech scene. The epicenter ecosystem thrives and members connect through its many activities and activities in the community. Learn more at weareepicenter.com. Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC): Founded in 2019, GHC is a non-profit educational organization. GHC focuses on building momentum from the top down for scalable green hydrogen projects that utilize multi-sectoral opportunities to scale supply and demand simultaneously. GHC work is supported by annual charitable donations. Learn more at ghcoalition.org. AboutPOWERGEN International: POWERGEN International is the world’s largest energy production event and the only U.S. face-to-face experience to discuss in depth the challenges faced by all energy actors in this ever-changing complex industry. Visitpowergen.comfor more information. Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events covering the oil, gas, energy and power sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion’s largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com SOURCE Events for Clarion Similar links www.clarionevents.com

