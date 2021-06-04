Karnataka: 3 sewer workers die while cleaning the sewage system





Bengaluru: Three sewer workers engaged in manual cleaning died of asphyxiation while cleaning a public sewage system in the town of Ramanagara located about 50km from Bengaluru on Friday. All three workers, all in their early thirties, died in the drain even though manual cleaning had been banned since 1993. Ramanagara district police identified the deceased as Manjunath (32), Manjunath (30) and Rajesh (32). According to police, Manjunath who had gone to the drain collapsed due to asphyxiation. Soon, the other two went inside to save him but died inside. According to police, the three workers were hired by Ramanagara Municipal Corporation through a contractor. Police who have filed an FIR have arrested a Manoj on Friday, who is an associate of a contractor named Harish. After the incident, two government employees were booked and transferred . The deaths come just months after 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed died while clearing a well north of Karnataka Kalburg on January 26. In a similar incident, on February 23, a pourakarmika (civilian worker) working because the municipality in Maddur town of Mandya district died of suicide, months after he was allegedly forced to clean a well without safety equipment. According to the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the state has witnessed 36 manual cleaning-related incidents since 2008, resulting in 72 deaths. Police cases were raised in all incidents, but there was not a single conviction. In four cases, police submitted a Report B, which meant that they found no evidence to file an indictment. Five cases were registered as unnatural deaths, 15 were on trial, two under investigation and in 12 cases, the accused were acquitted. Any death related to manual cleaning is called an accident, but the truth is that it is guilty murder, if not murder. When you send someone inside a pit of poison gas, you are aware of the danger to the lives of these people, said Clifton Rosario, a city-based lawyer who has filed a petition against manual cleaning in the high court. Although the Employment Prohibition as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act came into existence in 2013, the inhumane practice not only continues, but it has caused life, Rosario said. The Karnataka Supreme Court also, in December 2020, had noted the softness of state governments in enforcing the law in full letters and spirit. A bench led by Chief Judge AS Oka had observed that the obligation of a person to perform manual cleaning constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution.

