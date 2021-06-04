Mysuru DC comes into the spotlight as rumbles grow in administrators’ circles

Bengaluru For at least three years now, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri has fought several charges against her both personally and professionally by her colleagues and political leaders. On Thursday, another IAS officer, Shilpa Nag, the acting commissioner of Mysuru city, resigned from the services, citing harassment and humiliation by Sindhur at a press conference.

The offer to resign, which is expected to be pushed forward through official channels by Nag, has opened the gates of swarms against Sindhur, a 2009 group officer.

Nags’ allegations, also mentioned in her resignation letter, include charges such as personal revenge and ego against Sindhur, who also reacted to an official announcement Thursday.

The Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the resignation letter as well as Sindhur’s reaction.

There is a process, a forum in which the chief secretary, a regional secretary is there. Everyone should follow the process, Sindhuri told Kannada TV news channels on Friday. In a statement Thursday, Sindhur said she had only requested details of documents related to Covid-19, including the spending of CSR funds during Covid, by Nag, which did not constitute harassment.

It is not my place to continue to react to every claim, Sindhur said on Friday.

People aware of the developments said the Sindhur had thwarted an attempt to usurp about 1,500 hectares of land near a lake bed, which had upset some politicians.

The above-mentioned people said that Sindhur was targeted for disobeying politicians and their demands to award the employment contract to persons related to them, as well as denying an opportunity to usurp government land for various projects.

She had also investigated a possible code of conduct violation against A Manju, then with Congress in Hassan district, during the 2018 assembly elections. She was on the verge of receiving sharp insights from elected representatives when she allegedly denied giving of a scaffolding contract with a person associated with Manju just before Mahamastakabhisheka of Gomateshwara, an elaborate ritual of the Jain festival held every 12 years in Hassan district.

Shortly afterwards, the Siddaramaiah-led Congressional government transferred her citing the soft foundations of her violation protocol. Sindhur took the legal route and was reinstated in work.

Her appointment as deputy collector of Mysuru, the second largest city in Karnataka, about 125 km from Bengaluru, was opposed by Janata Dal (Laik) leader Sa Ra Mahesh. At a press conference convened on May 2 by the JD (S) leader, he took personal vests in Sindhur, stating that the district was looking for model officers and not models.

Politicians from all three political parties Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JD (S) have targeted Sindhur in the recent past.

Developments are not helping Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is also battling dissidents from his party and fighting all efforts by the central BJP leadership to replace him.

Sindhur was also accused of ignoring desperate calls for help from her colleague from Chamarajanagar, where 24 patients with Covid-19 died due to lack of oxygen. However, a report following an investigation into the incident showed that there were no clear barriers in Mysuru DC to the oxygen supply in Chamarajanagara district.

On Friday, Nag said her decision to resign was not hasty but well thought out.

Politicians, especially those taking positions in government, are expected to be neutral. But this rarely happens. On the other hand, IAS officers are neutral, said a former IAS officer who resigned from services in Karnataka two years ago citing personal reasons.

He said officers are often targeted by politicians for sowing false news, spreading misinformation and staging protests over allegations of corruption or irregularities.

The officer mentioned above has known and worked with Nag and Sindhur in the past.

He said Nag looked exhausted at her press conference.

Covid has fired many of the officials, he said, adding that these officers have worked tirelessly for more than a year now despite the threats the virus poses to their families.

He said such clashes were common among officials, but rarely does an official do what Nag did.

The Karnataka chief secretary is scheduled to meet with the two officials on Friday.