TDSB will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies despite the province’s suggestion for outdoor events

The Toronto District School Board says it will only proceed with virtual graduation ceremonies, despite the announcement by provincial boards that school boards are allowed to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies.

At a press conference earlier this week, the provincial government announced that school boards in Ontario would not return to teach in person, but school boards would be allowed to hold “short, outdoor holidays” for graduate students in primary and secondary schools.

In the days that followed, the Ontario Board of Directors said the suggestion was “unrealistic” as plans for the virtual ceremonies were well developed with little time to plan outdoor ceremonies.

On Friday, the TDSB issued a statement echoing this message.

“The months of planning have already gone into creating virtual graduations for students,” the statement read. “Costs have already been incurred and there is very limited time to plan personal events of this magnitude.”

Consequently, the school board is continuing with its virtual ceremonies.

It is also trying to offer students an opportunity to meet with friends and staff before the end of the school year.

“We are currently exploring what may be possible for limited year-end personal activities, such as students picking up items, releasing equipment / materials, saying goodbye,” the board said in a statement.

The visits will depend largely on guidance from Toronto Public Health and the Department of Education, he added.

Other school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have not confirmed whether they will host outdoor graduation ceremonies.

Peel County School Board said it is “working with Peel Public Health to carefully assess what is safe and possible for students and staff,” but added planning for the virtual celebrations and he will notify families of any updates .

Likewise, at the outdoor ceremonies, the Durham County School Board said in a press release “we do not know what this will look like for schools and we will be working with the Durham County Department of Health on what it may be possible. “

The York County District School Board has not issued any statement since announcing the county earlier this week.