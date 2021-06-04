International
TDSB will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies despite the province’s suggestion for outdoor events
The Toronto District School Board says it will only proceed with virtual graduation ceremonies, despite the announcement by provincial boards that school boards are allowed to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies.
At a press conference earlier this week, the provincial government announced that school boards in Ontario would not return to teach in person, but school boards would be allowed to hold “short, outdoor holidays” for graduate students in primary and secondary schools.
In the days that followed, the Ontario Board of Directors said the suggestion was “unrealistic” as plans for the virtual ceremonies were well developed with little time to plan outdoor ceremonies.
On Friday, the TDSB issued a statement echoing this message.
“The months of planning have already gone into creating virtual graduations for students,” the statement read. “Costs have already been incurred and there is very limited time to plan personal events of this magnitude.”
Consequently, the school board is continuing with its virtual ceremonies.
It is also trying to offer students an opportunity to meet with friends and staff before the end of the school year.
“We are currently exploring what may be possible for limited year-end personal activities, such as students picking up items, releasing equipment / materials, saying goodbye,” the board said in a statement.
The visits will depend largely on guidance from Toronto Public Health and the Department of Education, he added.
Other school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have not confirmed whether they will host outdoor graduation ceremonies.
Peel County School Board said it is “working with Peel Public Health to carefully assess what is safe and possible for students and staff,” but added planning for the virtual celebrations and he will notify families of any updates .
Likewise, at the outdoor ceremonies, the Durham County School Board said in a press release “we do not know what this will look like for schools and we will be working with the Durham County Department of Health on what it may be possible. “
The York County District School Board has not issued any statement since announcing the county earlier this week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]