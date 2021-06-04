IMC criticizes Center for making CVC shake a necessity to hire former bureaucrats | Latest India News

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool (TMC) Congress in West Bengal on Friday criticized the Centers’ order to make post-retirement job vigilance mandatory for bureaucrats, calling it an attempt to impose more control over organizations government and bureaucrats.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in an order issued Thursday, said all government organizations must seek permission before offering post-retirement jobs to bureaucrats. Signed by Special Officer Rajiv Verma, the three-page document was sent to all central ministries, public sector units, banks and autonomous bodies.

The central government came up with such an order because it has failed on all fronts. This is an attempt to impose more control over government organizations and bureaucrats, said TMC member Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Roy.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said, This is a process to ensure that bureaucrats, who take the oath to protect the interests of the nation and follow the official secret code regarding state and national security, follow the rules.

The order, which HT has seen, was issued two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hired former Secretary-General Alapan Bandopadhyay as her special adviser on May 31, the day he retired amid a row. with the Center. Bandopadhyay, who was given an extension three months after an appeal from the state but was asked to report for duty to the North Block office of the training and personnel department on his last day of work.

Banerjee refused to release the retired bureaucrat and the Center sent him a letter on the charge, accusing him of violating Article 51 (b) of the 2005 Disaster Management Act by not attending the meeting convened by the Prime Minister. Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda on May 28 to review the damage done by Cyclone Yaas. Banerjee, accompanied by the bureaucrat, had met Modin during the meeting, but left in a few minutes.

Bandopadhyay joined the task on June 1 with a three-year contract and responded to the show’s letter Thursday.

The CVC, India’s leading anti-corruption body for government officials and which was formed in the mid-1960s, has said accepting a job offer without completing a mandatory cooling-off period would be considered serious behavior.

Beenshtë noticed that sometimes government organizations, in order to meet their functional requirements, use the expertise of retired government officials by hiring them on a contractual basis, in the capacity of advisor / consultant, etc. There is no established procedure for requesting vigilance data before hiring retired officials, the CVC order said. She said this could lead to situations where people with tainted pasts and who have pending issues against them are engaged by a government organization.

The order stated that before retiring officers belonging to All India Services of Group A and other central government officials are re-employed, vigilance permission from the employer’s organization is mandatory. It can be seen that although IAS and IPS officers work in states, they are recruited and trained by the Center.

The order says that certain cooling period is often not observed. In the event that a retired officer had served in more than one organization, the vigilance permit should be obtained from all organizations where the retired officer had served for a period of 10 years prior to his or her retirement, the order said.

Accepting the offer after retirement by retired government officials without observing the cooling-off period constitutes serious misconduct, she said.

The order also required all government organizations to formulate rules and guidelines so that the cooling period is compulsorily complied with before accepting any offers from the private sector.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the recent past has raised questions about the re-employment of retired IAS and IPS officers by the TMC government. He wrote several letters to the state administration asking for such officers, including Surajit Purakayastha, who was appointed as the state security adviser after retiring as director general of police. Purakayastha’s contract ended recently.

Jawhar Sircar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati who served both the state and the Center, said the Order is quite disturbing because many retired officers are completely disappointed with what is happening in India. The serving officers are unable to open their mouths and should not as the rules do not allow them to speak their heart out. Therefore, on behalf of the big bureaucracy, retired officers are speaking. Therefore, new methods are being invented to shoot these publishers.