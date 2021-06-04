Erdogan says Turkey discovered 135 additional bcm of natural gas in the Black Sea





Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic meters of additional natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, raising the overall discovery in the region to 540 billion cubic meters. Last year, Turkey’s Fatih drilling rig discovered 405 bcm of natural gas in the Sakarya field of the western Black Sea region, in the country’s largest discovery. “Our Fatih drill made a discovery of 135 billion cubic meters of natural gas at the Amasra-1 well in the Sakarya gas field,” Erdogan said at an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak. “Our new drilling operations around the (well) continue, God willing we expect good news from this region,” he added. Turkey uses two of its three drilling vessels to accelerate field development. In a sign that reserve size would improve after each drill, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said last month that a drilling vessel would open new test wells to assess the strongest reserve figures while the second would update the wells. of testing on production status. Ankara intends to pump gas from the Sakarya field to its main grid in 2023, with sustainable plateau production starting in 2027 or 2028. The field will reach full production status following a four-phase development plan, Donmez said. A pipeline stretching at least 160km will be required to connect new wells in the region to the mains, while Ankara will have to build a receiving station within two years to match its schedule. Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is heavily dependent on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as LNG imports from Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria for its gas. It imported 48.1 bcm of gas last year, 6% more than a year earlier, of which a third were from Russia. Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, where its operations in disputed waters have sparked tensions with Greece and Cyprus. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

