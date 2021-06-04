International
Government investigators sent to get Choksi back from Dominica | Latest India News
A team of government investigators sent to Dominica by private jet last week to retrieve the fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi returned to India on Friday after it became clear that legal proceedings in island courts could take several weeks.
Publicly available flight data showed the plane took off from Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica at 8.09pm local time Thursday and was heading to India via Madrid at the time of this reporting. Likely to land in New Delhi at 11:00 on Friday. Investigators are in flight, said people familiar with the developments.
We have a strong deportation case against Mehul Choksi in Dominica, but the whole legal process will take time, said an officer on condition of anonymity.
The team – made up of two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and representatives from the State Department – rushed along with a stockpile of evidence against Choksi on a Qatar Executive Bombardier Global 5000-hired aircraft on Friday. past.
Officers were dispatched after Choksi, who fled India in 2018, was arrested in Dominica on charges of illegally entering the island, and Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the businessman should be deported directly to India.
For about seven days, the plane was parked at the airport to bring back Choksi, who is wanted in a Bank fraud case of 13,500 crore. But the Indian-born businessman is currently involved in two separate legal proceedings in Dominica, pending which he cannot be repatriated, experts say.
A magistrate court in the Dominican capital Roseau is hearing governments accuse Choksi of entering the country illegally. It will be heard further on June 14th.
Last week, Choksis’s lawyers moved to the East Caribbean Supreme Court, claiming he had been abducted and demanding that he be sent back to Antigua. The habeas corpus petition was adjourned Thursday after Judge Bernie Stephenson said she would set the next date of the hearing after meeting both parties.
The Indian government felt that the team was no longer wanted and that foreign ministry officials based in the Caribbean could coordinate legal formalities with Dominican authorities and courts, the people quoted above said.
The team, they said, has already informed the Dominican authorities about the charges and evidence against Choksi, which will be argued by local government prosecutors on behalf of India whenever the issue of deportation is raised. India is not yet a party to any of the court hearings.
Choksi appealed to the high court in Dominica seeking parole in the illegal entry case. HC adjourned the case on Tuesday.
India is pressuring Choksis to be expelled from Dominica directly on the grounds that he does not enjoy any constitutional and legal protection there and has a red notice from Interpol against him.
His legal team appealed to the East Caribbean Supreme Court last week, claiming he had been abducted from Antigua, where he is a citizen, on May 23, tortured and brought to Dominica, approximately 100 nautical miles away.
A person with knowledge of the developments said that three Indian officials and a lawyer, who apparently were employed by India, attended the conditional court hearing for Choksis in the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
The whole episode has already taken on a political color in the region, with opposition parties in both Antigua & Barbuda as well as Dominica targeting the respective prime ministers for violating the country’s law.
Browne has repeatedly said he will not accept Choksi again and that Dominica should return him to India. Dominica, however, has not made it clear whether it wants to send Choksi directly to India.
India said on Thursday it was making every effort to bring the fugitive back. He (Choksi) is currently in Dominica detention with several ongoing court proceedings. We will continue to make every effort to ensure that he returns to India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters.
