4-year-old mutilated to death by leopard in Kashmir | Latest India News





Around 7.40pm on Thursday, Adha Yasirs’s parents heard a loud scream. The four-year-old girl was playing on the lawn of her home in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district. Her parents, who were at home, and neighbors in the Ompora Housing Colony remember the girl who was running. The parents rushed outside but found their daughter nowhere. They alerted neighbors, local police and launched a massive search operation. Approximately an hour later, locals found the necklace and the girls’ daughters from the forest surrounding the colony. This raised the suspicion that the girl was taken by a leopard, which are common in the area, said Ehsan Fazili, a neighbor. In the early hours of Friday, their fears came true. Police found Yasirs’ mutilated body in the woods nursery a mile from her home, said an official who was part of the search team. After receiving the information, a police team, area residents and the wildlife department formed various teams to track down the girl. After massive searches, teams found the mutilated body of the girl from the nearby forest nursery. Preliminary investigation suggests the girl was attacked and bitten by some wildlife (possibly Leopard), said senior (Budgam) police supervisor Tahir Saleem. The girl’s grandfather, Ghulam Hassan Mir, said they had called on the authorities to address the issue for a long time, but all efforts were in vain. The pain of losing our beloved daughter will never be healed. But fixing the problem can save other lives. Local residents and politicians blamed the wildlife department for the girl’s death. This is the nursery not the forest so they could have easily cleared the trees from this place, said Shabir Ahmad, another neighbor. Former Minister and lawmaker Ruhullah Medhi called the incident a case of criminal negligence. Given the fact that incidents involving the same wildlife have occurred many times in recent months in areas near the district collection office. People were lucky then, but this time this little innocent soul had to pay with her life, he said. Budgham Deputy Commissioner Shabaz Mirza chaired a high-level meeting with senior police and forestry department officials to decide on measures to prevent such incidents in the future, including the immediate removal of snow-covered material trees, and shrubs and other cultural operations (such as shrub removal)) in the forests of Ompora and other areas. A J&K administration spokesman provided the action within two days. DFO (Forest Division Officer) Budgam will immediately take steps to establish and strengthen the existing fencing of chain links in the Ompora forests and will also submit the DPR (detailed project report) to the highest funding sanctioning authorities. He will also process the proposal / issue for sanctioning forest thinning immediately. Wildlife Guard Budgam will deploy staff well equipped with machinery to eliminate the wild animal (leopard), which has been turned into a man-eater, the spokesman said, adding that the family of the dead girl will also be compensated. DC Budgam Shabaz Mirza and SSP Tahir Saleem visited the house in the afternoon and assured them that this type of incident would not be repeated and expressed condolences to the family. The range officer (Wildlife) in Ompora has also been suspended. Wildlife Prison Chief Suresh Kumar said they have set up the Control Room in Budgam and also set trap cages in the area. A leopard was rescued from the area a few months ago.

