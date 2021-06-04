Agency staff allowed to work in multiple nursing homes during Covid blockade | Elderly Care (Australia)

Agency staff working in care for the elderly are exempt from federal government rules that prevent work across multiple locations during the Victoria Covid outbreak.

The Morrison government came under attack earlier this week when staff who tested positive in two nursing homes in Melbourne had worked across multiple locations as rules preventing the practice were relaxed.

A requirement for all staff at privately run facilities, administered by the federal government, to declare a primary employer was reinstated when Melbourne’s largest was declared the hotspot in May.

But senior care workers housed in private premises by employment agencies or employment companies remain exempt from the requirement. The exception was first reported by Crikey.

Annie Butler, federal secretary for the Australian Federation of Nursing and Midwifery, said staff employed through agencies made up a significant portion of the elderly care workforce.

Elderly care is just a classic case study of the whole problem of precarious work, she said. It happens to be a workforce that we know simply cares about the people who are most vulnerable to Covid.

The federal Department of Health said workforce arrangements in a single location did not apply to agency staff, contractors, or emergency workers engaged to support providers under workforce arrangements.

This is to ensure that no facility is left without sufficient or proper staff, the department said.

Arrangements in one country are part of a suite of infection prevention and control measures. Contractors, the emergency workforce and agency staff must ensure that they are complying with all other requirements including the use of PPE, entry control and notification of the premises of the other countries in which they have worked.

Some agencies that provide a significant number of workers for senior care facilities in Victoria are not allowing their staff to work across countries despite being allowed.

A HealthX spokesman said the agency placed staff for a minimum of four weeks full-time and staff were prevented from working elsewhere during the deadline.

If staff worked in a facility with Covid-19 cases they had to complete an appropriate period of isolation or quarantine before a subsequent deployment, the company said.

HealthX is registering the vaccination status of its employees, but cannot share the number of staff who had received at least one dose for privacy reasons.

Another leading Melbourne-based nursing agency did not respond to a request for comment, but a person familiar with its operations said it was also preventing site work and registering staff vaccination status.

It is possible for individual workers to register with many agencies.

Butler said she was concerned that other agencies would not prevent work across the site and that the growing Uberisation of the workforce made possible by platforms such as Mable would make it almost impossible to detect.

Agency staff relied as Covid-19 demolished several Victorian nursing homes in 2020 and the entire permanent workforce had to be evacuated. But, in some cases, this left the unprepared and inexperienced staff in charge of the facilities with little supervision, an independent summary was found.

They had a lot of problems and that was because they did not always provide the right number of people with the right level of skills, Butler said.

The union secretary said the federal government had since amassed a large workforce that could fill that role, but it was concerned about the number of nurses busy spreading vaccines and testing could see that the agency’s staff and employment to once again rely on a significant explosion.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, with the flag on Friday may become mandatory for all senior care workers to be vaccinated after the federal government reached a principled state with states and territories in the national cabinet.

We are relying heavily on this, make no mistake … to see a move towards mandatory vaccination for older care workers, Morrison said.

Sara Blunt, chairwoman of the advocacy group Aged and Community Services Australia, said the vaccination program should always be mandatory. She urged the government to ensure that the decision does not put undue additional pressure on the elderly care workforce.

Even before compulsory vaccination of the elderly care workforce, governments need to ensure good vaccination coverage among workers and prioritize easy access for better protection of older residents and the wider community.

This is especially critical in Victoria but should be a priority across the nation.