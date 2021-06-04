4 SoCal residents win vaccine lottery – NBC Los Angeles





The four Southern Californiaers are among the top winners in the Vax states for the Win lottery after a drawing similar to Friday’s game show, complete with a spinning wheel, lottery balls and shiny gold curtains. The 15 winners announced in the lottery at state lottery headquarters will receive $ 50,000 as part of the vaccination promotion program. The winners were selected from 21.5 million qualified California residents who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine prior to withdrawal. It took us a lot of work to do and that’s really the spirit that brings us here today, ”said Governor Gavin Newsom. Winners will have to take their second dose to actually get the money. Newsom hosted the event, standing in front of a multi-colored spinning wheel in the style of Wheel of Fortune, gold curtain and a car used to randomly draw the winners. Three Los Angeles County residents and one person from Orange County were among the winners. The group of 21.5 million qualified residents was initially randomly drawn at 200, then won at 50. The final selection was made using a Bingo-style machine, with 50 numbered balls falling into the rotating cylinder from which 15 were selected. winners. State Senator Richard Pan, a pediatrician and vaccine advocate, and Claudio Alvarado, a pediatric emergency nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, helped Newsom draw the first winners. California Vaccinations COVID-19 The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient’s county of residence according to the California Department of Public Health. None of the winners were identified by name, only by the county, in order to preserve privacy. Winners will be contacted by phone. If any of the 15 winners selected are found to be ineligible – such as employees of the governor’s office or a prisoner – the alternate winners will be chosen by those who remain in Friday’s group of 50 finalists. Winners will remain anonymous if they do not give permission to the state to share their names. They have 96 hours to ask for their prices. The state will contact the winners – so check out your phone. As the June 15 reopening date in California approaches, some doctors worry that the “Vax for the Win” stimulus program may be illegal. John Cdiz Klemack reports for NBC4 on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Editors Note: The first payments are expected on June 4 and 11. Newsom, which is facing a possible withdrawal choice later this year, announced the Vax stimulus program for Win last week. The $ 116.5 million program will give $ 50,000 in prizes to 15 other people next Friday, and on June 15 – the day the state lifts most of its COVID-19 restrictions – 10 winners will be selected to receive $ 1.5 million each. Newsom said on Friday more than 38.6 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the state, with 52% of the state’s population now considered fully vaccinated. More than 70% of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos