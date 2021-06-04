The Catholic Church must ‘take responsibility’ for residential schools, Trudeau says





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his disappointment at the Catholic Church on Friday for not accepting and forgiving her role in Canada’s residential schools. During the prime minister’s weekly conference on vaccines, he said he was “deeply disappointed” by the position the Catholic Church has taken “now and over the last many years”. Read more: Catholic churches lack commitment to share residential school records under surveillance “We were still seeing resistance from the Church, perhaps from the Church in Canada,” he said. I think it will be a really important moment to make it clear that we expect the Church to grow and take responsibility for its role in this and be there to help grief and healing, including registrations, as needed. The story goes down the ad















“Something is something we are all still waiting for the Catholic Church to do,” he added. Trends Ontario reports 914 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

The Senate votes unanimously to create the national holiday for truth and reconciliation Between 1831 and 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated some 150,000 children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called “cultural genocide”. Led by government and church groups, most of them Catholic, the stated purpose of the schools was to assimilate indigenous children. Trudeau said he asked the Pope in 2017 to consider pardoning the role of the Catholic Church in residential schools. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said in 2018 that the Pope could not personally apologize to the schools. Read more: Shame: Indigenous leaders blow up Catholic Church for silence in residential schools The story goes down the ad The prime minister also acknowledged the need for stronger action if the Catholic Church does not show leadership that “it is sincerely supposed to be at the core of our faith – forgiveness and responsibility, accepting the truth”. “Many Catholics like me over the past many days, [are] wondering why a catholic church in canada is silent, not growing, not showing leadership. He said the government has the means at its disposal to force the church to disclose the documents, but he indicated he does not want to take the institution to court. Secwepemc Tk’emlups First Nation announced last week that ground-breaking radars had found what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC The news has sparked national outrage and grief and led to growing calls for the federal government and church to investigate possible school burial sites. Trudeau said it would be important for Catholics across the country to address bishops and cardinals on the issue. More to come – With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







