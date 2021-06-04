Belarus: Raman Pratasevich’s forced confession on television constitutes ill-treatment





Following the June 3 broadcast of a forced confession by jailed Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: Raman Pratasevichs forced confession on Belarusian state TV was devastating to watch. He was clearly on the verge of collapse, with tears and visible wounds to his wrists as he was forced to incriminate himself and praise his captors. It was a television obligation. A humiliating and humiliating interview yesterday, showing Raman Pratasevich being under intolerable psychological pressure, constitutes ill-treatment and those behind this trust must be held accountable. Raman Pratasevich has been deprived of his liberty and is facing a long prison term only for exercising his right to freedom of expression. Yesterday’s humiliating and humiliating interview, showing Raman Pratasevich under intolerable psychological pressure, constitutes ill-treatment and those behind this betrayal must be held accountable. Marie Struthers, Amnesty Internationals Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

We note the strong international condemnation of the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenko, including the countries of the European Union, and call on governments to do their utmost to end the human rights crisis in Belarus. All perpetrators of torture, murder and other crimes under international law in Belarus must be held accountable in accordance with international law and the available mechanisms of transnational justice must be established. Background Belarusian journalist and blogger Raman Pratasevich, who co-founded the popular opposition channel Telegram NEXTA, was arrested on May 23rd after his Lithuania-related flight was diverted and forced to land in Minsk. On the evening of June 3, the Belarusian state television channel ONT broadcast an interview with him during which he confessed to the conspiracy of anti-government protests and praised the Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. While being questioned by Marat Markau, TV presenter Raman Pratasevich cried several times and covered his face with his hands. This made it possible to see visible marks on his wrists. Raman Pratasevich is charged under Articles 293 (1) (Organizing Mass Disorders), 342 (1) (Organizing or Actively Participating in Groups That Seriously Violate Public Order) and 130 (3) (Incitement to Race, Ethnic, Religious or other social hatred or hostility) of the Criminal Code. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

