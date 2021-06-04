International
The family quarrel of British billionaires is nearing a friendly end as Sir Frederick Barclay resolves the Bugging Hotel Ritz Scandal
The family feud between members of the secret family of UK billionaire Barclay came near the end of Friday, with Sir Frederick Barclay resolving a bad inheritance dispute with the sons of his identical twin brother, Sir David, who died in January.
The heirs of Davids Alistair, Aidan, Howard and Aidans, son Andrew Barclay, who now oversees the $ 4 billion business empire that includes Daily Telegraph newspaper and retailer Verywere were forced to apologize to their distant uncle Frederick in June 2020 after admitting to having spoken at his conversations at the Ritz Hotel family in London earlier that year.
Frederick has now filed a Supreme Court lawsuit against his nephews and in a joint statement the Barclay family said on Friday: We are pleased that as a family we can leave this difficult period behind and now look forward to our future together.

The statement went on to say: In these turbulent times, unity within families is more important than ever. “We are grateful to all those who have helped us resolve this issue.”
In 2020, Forbes it is estimated that Frederick and David, the former painter-decorator, were worth $ 4 billion together. When 75% of the family fortune passed to David’s heirs after his death, no single member of the Barclay family met the $ 1 billion threshold.
The demolition of Barclay
Barclays, a family that otherwise kept secret the details of its extraordinary rise, exploded in the pages of the financial press in February 2020 after it was discovered that an elaborate secret registration system, planted in the Ritz Hotel conservatory’s outlet by Alistair Barclay, had caught Frederick Barclay discussing the sale of the hotel.
Frederick and his daughter Amanda sued for breach of trust, misuse of private information and breach of data protection rights claims in a UK court. These charges have now been settled.
In June 2020, Davids heirs issued a defense statement acknowledging the errors and acknowledging that the recordings had been made and discussed, but denied any conspiracy to harm any business or financial interest of Frederick or Amanda, adding that their actions were the result of serious concerns about aspects of Fredericks behavior that were necessary and reasonable to protect business interests from potential harm.
In the statement, the Davids boys said they regret any inconvenience caused. But with all the added melodrama, our goal has always been to act in the best interest of the whole family.
The sale of Ritzto Qatar Abdulhadi Mana Al-Hajri, according to documents available in the UK Enterprise Homes Register in April 2020 had become a battleground for control of family wealth, which split from 25% to 75% in favor of the heirs of Davids.
After losing influence over the sale of the Ritz, Frederick and Amanda were fired, being sold without their knowledge or consent, according to an inside source. Believing they had bigger offers on the table, a Frederick trustee described the deal Forbes as confusing.
However, Frederickwho recently paid a reported divorce deal of $ 140 million, but seems to have made peace with his nephews, given the new family statement.
Told Frederick, Barclay survivor Forbes on the day of the death of his twin brothers: It was a glorious journey into all that we did, good, evil, ugly. . . we experienced it from the bombardment from our beds in Coventry to the deals we made and the ones that went away.
We were twins from start to finish. He was his right hand on my left and I was his left hand on his right. Well we meet again.
