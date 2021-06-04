Global food prices rise to a decade-high, says UN report





Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist for the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, says the surprising demand for corn in China, a continuing drought in Brazil and global growth the use of vegetable oils, sugar and cereals has caused prices to rise rapidly across the globe. “The demand, I would really say, is almost surprising to everyone,” Abbassian told CNN Business. “This demand requires a strong supply response.” Global inflation is raising prices on almost everything from food to steel to timber and energy. In countries belonging to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, prices rose in April to their highest level since 2008. Higher use of bio diesel and moderate increases in global prices for meat and dairy products also contributed to the large increase in global food prices. The UN report said international palm oil quotations reached their highest level since February 2011 due to the slow growth of palm oil production in Southeast Asian countries and rising global import needs are holding inventories of low in major exporting countries. “Demand has been quite strong in the vegetable oil sector in general,” Abbassian said. Brazil has cut its corn and sugar experts amid its drought, according to Abbassian, who said speculation over how much Brazil and U.S. farmers could be production this summer and early fall is a point of concern for food administrators and economists. “That’s the big question on everyone ‘s mind right now,” he said. “In the cereal sector, there were a lot of problems in terms of what will happen with this year’s production. There is a lot of talk about droughts in Brazil that really affect the corn market.” Food prices in the US have not yet returned to normal this year after the pandemic food purchases caused them to ascend to heaven a year ago. Overall food prices in the US rose 2.4% in April from the same period a year earlier, while fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.3%.

