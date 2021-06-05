LAX preparations for 300% increase in international travel – Pasadena Star News





LOS ANGELES U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday, June 4 that it expects a 300% increase in the number of international passengers moving through Los Angeles International Airport this summer compared to last summer, as more people in the US and abroad are vaccinated and are eager to travel again. “CBP is actively mitigating any potential impact on waiting time by maximizing our available resources,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Field Operations Director in Los Angeles. “In order to improve the passenger experience this summer, we are restructuring staff during peak hours and will continuously adjust those resources based on passenger demand.” Officials said they expect the number of international passengers on the LAX to reach 18,000 people per day, a threefold increase from 4,500 passengers per day during the summer of 2020. To prepare for the increase, CBP will speed up passenger processing by maximize the use of biometric technology. “As travelers return to our airports this summer, they will discover that LAX and US Customs and Border Protection have integrated the latest technology into touchless technology to create a safer, cleaner and more efficient experience.” , said Justin Erbacci, CEO, Los Angeles World Airports. “Whether it’s the use of biometric identification or the quick and easy-to-use Mobile Passport app, travelers entering the country via LAX have many opportunities to ensure a faster and smoother journey.” CBP will also conduct public outreach to keep passengers informed of how to avoid unnecessary delays and work with its partners to make the passenger flow process more efficient. “We are advising passengers to be prepared to experience high volume passenger traffic and avoid unnecessary delays,” said Cheryl M. Davies, Acting Port Director of CBP Los Angeles International Airport. “Simply downloading the CBP Mobile Passport Control App (MPC) to their smartphones would allow travelers to cross long lines using dedicated MPC lanes.” Along with wearing a face mask and remembering to bring all the required travel documents, international travelers were asked to plan ahead for their trip by: Use their Smartphone Mobile Passport Control Application to overcome long lines;

Declaration of all items brought from outside;

Review of the list of items that are banned in the US, including ivory, bark products and counterfeit items;

Review of the list of drugs that are not allowed in the US; AND

Check in online with the airline before departure for the airport. More information and reminders about international travel are available at cbp.gov/travel.

