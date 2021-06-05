



SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Greenspan Co./ Adjusters International featured in two local news articles about its success in negotiating an insurance solution for the non-profit organization Audubon Canyon Ranch following the devastation from the 2017 Nuns Fire. First PIECES, published by Audubon Canyon Ranch Interim CEO Nils Warnock in the Marine Independent Journal, gave a first-hand account of how Greenspan Adjusters was able to help preserve nature with its insurance claims. In his work, Nils Warnock wrote: When we first filed our claim with our insurance company, the proposed solution by which they returned was nowhere near the true value of reconstruction. The insurance carrier was resistant to our repeated attempts to negotiate a settlement and would not waver for demand. He goes on to describe how all this changed when Audubon Canyon Ranch hired Greenspan Adjusters. The second article, Bouverie Preserve earns $ 1 million more to rebuild after fire damage in 2017 by Guy Kovner, published just days later on the front page of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and beautifully illustrated with large color photos. The story clearly described the disappointing Audubon Canyon Ranchs process of handling insurance claims up to the hiring of Greenspan Adjusters and demonstrated how having a public regulator like your attorney can make all the difference. The story contained quotes from Greenspan Adjusters Jessica Bivens, who worked on the Audubon Canyon Ranch account and was essential in getting the nonprofit organization nearly $ 1 million more than was originally offered. Bivens explained how Greenspans public regulators are better equipped to handle insurance claims and can help claimants navigate a confusing and tedious process. With the 2021 fire season expected to be particularly tough, Greenspan Adjusters hopes the latest news coverage will raise awareness of the services provided by public regulators. About The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International Founded in 1946, The Greenspan Co./Adjusters International is the leading West Bank public regulatory firm, serving both commercial and homeowners. With over 75 years of combat experience for our clients, Greenspan Adjusters has the expertise and record to prepare, file and negotiate insurance claims to ensure you get what you owe. And as insurance professionals representing the interests of our clients and not the public regulators of the insurance company Greenspans can save you time and reduce your stress as we negotiate the solution you deserve. For more information on how a public regulator can make your life easier after a loss, visit www.greenspanai.com.

