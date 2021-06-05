BC COVID-19 Update for June 3: New Cases in a Minimum of 32 Weeks





Another death from the disease increases the number of COVID-19 deaths in BC to 1,710.

Government statistics before Christ show that the spread of COVOD-19 in the province continues to slow down. The province reported 183 new infections in the last 24 hours – the lowest number since October 20, more than 32 weeks ago. The 167 cases identified on October 20 were the last time the number of new COVID-19 cases was below 200 to four days ago. Since then, the province reported 184 cases on June 1, 194 cases on June 2 and 199 cases yesterday. With 6,151 tests performed, the level of positive tests was less than 3%, which is much less than it has been in recent weeks. The Fraser Health region remains the province’s hottest spot for new cases. According to the health region, 183 infections during the past day include:

• 40 in Vancouver Coastal Health (21.9%);

• 101 in Fraser Health (55.2%);

• three in Island Health (1.6%);

• 30 in Internal Health (16.4%); AND

• nine in Northern Health (4.9%). There was a new death toll, bringing the province’s death toll from the disease to 1,710. There are 224 COVID-19 patients in BC hospitals, with 59 of them in intensive care units (ICUs). ICUs have not been so empty since November 23rd. Of the 145,049 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2020, more than 97%, or 140,835 people, are estimated by the province to have recovered because they are not considered infectious. Health officials provided 62,057 doses of vaccine to 34,917 young people in the last 24 hours, with a record 27,140 individuals receiving the second dose needed. In total, since the first dose of the vaccine in BC was provided on December 16, health officials have provided 3,488,884 doses of the vaccine to 3,232,159 people, with 256,725 of those receiving the second dose needed. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry issued a joint statement saying 72.4% of all BC adults, and 69.6% of all British Colombians 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. . This puts the adult population of BC at 4,464,308, and the population of the province for those older than 12 at 4,643,907. Five blasts remain in nursing homes, including:

• Brookside Lodge in Surrey;

• Cherington Place in Surrey;

• Fort St. John;

• Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport in Richmond; AND

• Kelowna Spring Valley Care Center A new outbreak has been reported at Kelowna General Hospital. The only other active outbreak at a BC hospital is at Richmond Hospital in Richmond. [email protected] @GlenKorstrom







