The Mexican president is looking to consolidate his power in the face of international criticism

El Paso, Texas (Border Report) Vice President Kamala Harris may find a more courageous partner when she travels to Mexico City next week to negotiate more immigration cooperation.

That’s because Mexico is holding elections Sunday likely to help the often nationalist populist president – Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador – consolidate power for the remaining three-and-a-half years of his term, US observers say.

More important than the 15 governors and 2,000 mayoral races in this election is whether AMLO (Lopez Obrador) will retain control of Congress through his (political) coalition, said Tony Payan, director of the US-Mexico Center at Rice University. Baker Institute of Public Policy and Professor at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez.

Lopez Obrador has been given to criticize the United States on a wide range of issues, has been lukewarm about the Biden administration and urged his congressional majority in the MORENA Party to pass a law in December restricting the activities of law enforcement agencies. US in his country.

Next week, he is likely to suggest his country is ready to deploy additional resources to stem the flow of migrants from Central America in exchange for COVID-19 vaccines and other U.S. aid, observers said.

Immigration should be a topic on which both countries should find it easy to work together. It’s vital for the United States to have Mexico’s help and its interest in Mexico to maintain control. Otherwise, it empowers criminal organizations, leads to human rights violations, breeds corruption and impunity. It leads to chaos. Cooperation should be mindless, Payan said.

However, if Lopez Obrador feels that the Biden administration is pushing too much or too publicly, especially since he has just consolidated his power, his anti-American line may get its best.

AMLO has this tendency to oppose and resist Washington. The approach should include some slow-fire pressures, but also some carrots, such as COVID vaccines, he said.

Late Friday afternoon, Rep. US Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, wrote on Twitter that the United States would donate 1 million COVID-19 vaccines in Mexico, which the country planned to apply to residents of its cities bordering the US

Great news! Following sustained advocacy and cooperation to turn our land ports into pre-pandemic productivity, the announcement to use 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines (donated by the US) to Mexican border towns is welcome news and a step in the right direction. – Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) June 4, 2021

The nationalist approach of Mexican presidents will become more pronounced after the election. This really sells in polls. I’m concerned it is already very strong, said Victor M. Manjarrez Jr., associate director of the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas at El Paso.

This means that the United States may need to offer more incentives or risk a reduction in cooperation not only on immigration but also on drug enforcement assistance.

As for the restrictions imposed on US agents, they will definitely stay in place or be further reduced, Manjarrez said. I think they would definitely accept a higher level of financial assistance, such as for equipment as well as intelligence information. Because of those nationalist tendencies, they do not want to be seen as weak, but will accept intelligence-based information.

Dismantling the democratic gains of the past 30 years

Several international publications have outraged Lopez Obrador on the eve of the upcoming midterm elections. The false Mexican Messiah, shouted the headline in The Economist. Is the president of Mexico a threat to his democracy? asked the Wall Street Journal.

Payan, a leading expert on US-Mexico border issues, was no better off with Lopez Obrador.

He is a Trump-styled politician (Donald) who has ruled by polarizing his country, attacking political rivals, criticizing the news media and, in general, tackling public policy issues in a very harsh way, he said. Payan.

If his coalition that includes MORENA, the Labor Party and the Green Party wins, the president will continue on a path to dismantle 30 years of progress in seizing executive power, building independent electoral and financial institutions and embracing an economy free market, the analyst said.

They are really a backward coalition that wants to turn Mexico into a socio-economic system run by a state-led, anti-American nationalist party. That’s his vision, Payan said, echoing concerns raised by international news articles.

He added that even with a majority in Congress, Lopez Obrador has failed to address public health and safety concerns.

He allowed the pandemic to occur. The health care system is completely broken. Then you have a deteriorating security situation. Cartels and criminal organizations are claiming cities, smuggling corridors, highways and even neighborhoods. These groups are not only involved in drug and human smuggling, but also in kidnappings, fuel theft and theft of natural resources while the government is offering zero resistance, Payan said.

Lopez Obrador this week pushed some of his critics, declaring in his morning press conference that there is peace in his country. “There is peace, there is calm,” said the president. When asked by a reporter if he could say the same about Aguililla, Michoacan, a town where Jalisco New Generation is being blamed for mass murder, Lopez Obrador said “there is peace everywhere”.

