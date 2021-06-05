



June 4, 2021, time 14:28 Are you a matter of international affairs? Test your knowledge with Foreign policys weekly news quiz! 1. Protesters are pushing again against the escalation of restrictions on democracy in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre. In what year did the protests in Tiananmen take place? (A) 1949

(B) 1969

(C) 1989

(D) 2009 2. Rapid political change in Hong Kong is driving away its youth. In a recent poll, what percentage of residents aged 15 to 30 said they would leave the city if they could? (A) 58 percent

(B) 42 percent

(C) 77 percent

(D) 31 percent 3. Israel is set to have a new prime minister for the first time in a dozen years if a fragile coalition holds. Which politician is ready to replace Benjamin Netanyahu? (A) Avigdor Lieberman

(B) Benny Gantz

(C) Yair Lapid

(D) Naftali Bennett 4. Japan is moving forward with hosting the Summer Olympics next month, despite significant local opposition to the event. As of June 2, what percentage of people in Japan had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? (A) 2 percent

(B) 9 percent

(C) 21 percent

(D) 48 percent 5. On Sunday, Peruvians will vote in a presidential run-off between left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori. The latter is the daughter of whose controversial former Peruvian president? (A) Kenji Fujimori

(B) Alberto Fujimori

(C) Santiago Fujimori

(D) Naoichi Fujimori 6. Which Central American country did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visit this week? (A) Guatemala

(B) El Salvador

(C) Panama

(D) Costa Rica 7. Activists in Canada are calling for further investigation after a mass grave of 215 children was found in a former residential school where indigenous children were sent to be forcibly assimilated into white society. The practice of separating indigenous children from their families and home communities began in 1831. In what year did it cease? (A) 1938

(B) 1959

(C) 1972

(D) 1996 8. Which country has been suspended by the African Union for the second time in a year since a coup took place there last week? (A) Mali

(B) Ivory Coast

(C) Cameroon

(D) Chad 9. This week, China updated its policy on the number of children allowed to have married couples. How many children are allowed now? (A) One

(B) Dy

(C) Tre

(D) Four 10. Anticipating a wave of post-vaccination bacanalia, Airbnb has extended its global ban on house parties in rental units until the end of the summer. What additional rule has the company established in the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom? (A) You must be at least 25 years old to rent an entire home.

(B) Only one guest is allowed per bed in each rental unit.

(C) Hot tubs in rental units should not be made available to guests.

(D) All guests must be in bed by 10 p.m. Answers: 1. (C) 1989

2. (A) 58 percent

3. (D) Naftali Bennett. Under the terms of the coalition deal, Yair Lapid would replace Bennett for two years in the four-year term.

4. (B) 9 percent

5. (B) Alberto Fujimori

6. (D) Costa Rica

7. (D) 1996

8. (A) Mali

9. (C) Tre

10. (A) You must be at least 25 years old to rent an entire home. 0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global trends by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Excellent work! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense. Do you have feedback? Email [email protected] tell me your thoughts.

