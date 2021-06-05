International
Legislature member says Alberta PM’s Patio dinner clearly violates COVID-19 rules
EDMONTON – One of the members of the Alberta Prime Minister’s steering group, Jason Kenney, says it is clear to him that Kenney’s drinks and dinner in a rooftop courtyard this week break COVID-19 health rules.
And Angela Pitt says if the Kenney holiday can ignore restrictions, restaurant owners should also have more leeway.
“Looking at these photos it seems clear to me that some health restrictions were violated,” the Conservative member of the legislature for Airdrie-East said in a Facebook post on Friday. “Much of the public concern about this incident has been about the hypocrisy of senior officials breaking their rules.
“I can certainly understand these concerns.”
She said the Patio dinner was also an easy one against business owners who have been trying to adjust for months to switch public health orders.
“I see extreme amounts of uncertainty. I see immeasurable levels of creative problem creation being invested in working with COVID-19 restrictions, only for the restrictions to change over and over again,” Pitt wrote.
“The prime minister had a restaurant dinner in his backyard with seven friends and it remains unclear to Albertans why a restaurant owner could not have larger groups in their backyard.
“I am calling on the Prime Minister today to make more consistent rules, give businesses justice and allow restaurants to operate safely in the same way in which the Prime Minister just portrayed.”
Pitt could not be reached immediately for comment.
Photos of Tuesday night dinner were secretly taken from a long distance and anonymously shared in the media. They showed Kenney and key members of his inner circle sitting at a desk on a deck outside Kenney’s temporary office in the attic of the Federal Building next to the legislature.
The penthouse suite was nicknamed “Sky Palace” after it was learned in early 2014 that then-Prime Minister Alison Redford had reconstructed it as a work residence with high-level accents and furnishings.
Kenney has said the dinner, which included Health Minister Tyler Shandro, was within public health rules because it was below the 10-person limit at outdoor social gatherings.
He has not addressed obvious violations of the rules of camouflage and distancing. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief health officer, said she was not there, so she could not say if the rules had been broken.
Alberta is in the first phase of a tripartite plan that could see almost all COVID-19 restrictions lifted later this month or early July.
Restaurants are allowed to reopen their yards with four members from the same family at one table. People who live alone can sit down with their two close contacts.
Kenney spokeswoman Jerrica Goodwin responded to Pitt’s comments in a brief statement: “Private outdoor gatherings of 10 or less are now allowed under Phase 1 of the Alberta Summer Open plan, which began June 1.
“The province of Albertans across the country is now enjoying the provisions of Phase 1 – either with the BBQ in the backyard or hitting an excellent restaurant courtyard – as it eagerly awaits further reopening of our province in the very near future . “
Pitt, and many other UCP supporters, have criticized the government rules as unfair and unnecessarily restrictive.
Pitt, the chamber vice president, has been a constant critic.
Legislators Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes have also been outspoken about Kenney and voted out of the parliamentary group last month. They now sit as Independents.
“She reached a point where she felt the need to say something on behalf of her constituents and the Albertans,” Barnes said of Pitt’s statement.
“This is another example of a solid, respectful, diligent electoral conservative realizing that [with] the prime minister and the cabinet, [it’s] the level of hypocrisy, the level of rights and the level of indifference to what the average Alberta family and the average Alberta family are going through now. “
Sarah Hoffman, vice-president of the NDP Opposition, said the Prime Minister “lied to Albertans when he claimed that no rules had been broken with this Sky Palace dinner.
“Now, his own MLAs are calling him. His arrogance and right have been lost. [him] the faith of his electorate and the faith of the Albanians. “
