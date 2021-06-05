Who is Paul Givan, the first future minister of the North?

Paul Givan and Edwin Poots go back. These days, they are the DUP representatives for the Lagan Valley at the Stormont Assembly and, in the Pootss case, the new party leader.

However, they have been part of the same team for almost 20 years, since Givan (39) started working for him as a part-time assistant while he was a student. Now the partnership is set to occupy the Northern Ireland political summit.

Givan is widely regarded as the most likely to succeed Arlene Foster as First Minister; illustrated by Pootss’s choice to bring him to Dublin on Thursday for his meeting with Taoiseach Michel Martin.

In an interview with BBC Radio Ulster earlier that day, Givan refused to back down from his possible promotion, saying instead that the choice of the next First Minister was Edwin’s affair.

However, if he were offered the job, he would not say no. I have not asked for anything and I have not been asked to do anything at this stage, the MLA said.

What I have made clear to Edwin is, if he sees me as having a role to be able to serve the party and serve the country, I have never shied away from taking on that responsibility, he added.

Of course his CV carries that. Givan, who is from Lisburn at Co Antrim, has a degree in business studies from the University of Ulster and started working for Poots full time in 2003.

Former DUP special adviser Tim Cairns recalls how he stood out as the safest, most informed of all the new party graduates at the time someone who would probably excel in elected politics.

Thus it was proved. He was elected to the Lisburn City Council in 2005, 23 years old and was Pootss special adviser when he was Minister of Culture from 2007-2008 and Minister of Environment in 2009-2010.

In 2010 Givan was co-elected to the Assembly, where he has been a committee chair, particularly the Justice Committee, and was briefly minister for communities from 2016 until the Assembly collapsed in 2017.

Very capable

His colleague Jim Wells, also an MLA, describes Givan as very capable … the most capable person we have at the moment, who is not a minister, who was always in a very difficult and technical summary as chairman of the Stormonts Justice Committee.

Summarizing him as a very clear speaker, good in detail, with little experience, Wells continued: I was not surprised from afar that he was left as first minister. No one at the party has raised eyebrows that his name is in the frame.

Givan and Poots also share a similar background. Both are members of the Free Presbyterian church with a strong DUP background; Pootss’s father was a founding member, as were Givans’s grandparents and uncles.

Both of their fathers were targeted during the Troubles. INLA attempted to kill Pootss’s father, Charlie, in 1976, while Givans’s father, Alan, a former Maze / Long Kesh prison officer and now a DUP adviser received a joke bomb from the IRA while he was about to leave for in the hospital while his wife was about to have her first child.

Givan was inspired to enter politics after hearing Paisley speak at a rally against the Belfast Agreement. He caught me emotionally for DUP and Peter Robinsons and Nigel Doddss forensic analysis of the deal failure caught me intellectually, he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Givan is married and has three young daughters. His religious beliefs are essential to his identity, he says: My faith defines my values; it is internal to what I am. I am a Christian, first of all, a man, a father, a unionist.

This was evidenced in 2014, when he tried to introduce a conscience clause into Northern Ireland equality legislation after the so-called row of gay cakes, in which the Equality Commission took civil action against a Christian-owned bakery after it refused to baked a cake with a pro-gay wedding slogan.

His bill for private members aimed to create a legal exception to strong religious belief. In his view, this would balance a law under which gay rights and the right to have those rights supported and promoted by all [were viewed as] more important than the rights of Christians to live according to their conscience, he said.

This year, he introduced a Draft Law on Private Members, the first legislative challenge for the North, recently introduced abortion laws, which would repeal a clause allowing maternity leave in cases of serious non-fatal disability.

Sharp and capable

In Stormont he is regarded as sharp and capable and is not afraid of strong exchanges in the Assembly, or indeed with ministers very capable of fighting, as a senior source said.

During a Brexit debate in September 2020, Givan described the Northern Ireland Protocol as an instrument to punish people here in Northern Ireland, which he said was being exploited by the European Union and our predatory neighbor in the Republic of Ireland. .

Responding to Sinn Fins Martina Anderson, he said the move had to do with the all-Irish agenda the member talked about … the reunification of the island.

This straightforward style can stand it in good stead; he will be aware of the pitfalls of sharing the roles of party leader and First Minister. If appointed, he will be aware of the need to avoid being viewed as a minor partner.

However, his previous ministerial term is largely remembered for the withdrawal of the Lofa scholarship scheme which allowed young people to attend Irish classes at the Donegal Gaeltacht in an email shortly before Christmas 2016.

This move was condemned by the president of Comhaltas Uladh as a clear act of discrimination.

Although the decision was later changed, at this time the Assembly of Powers had fallen after the resignation of the then First Deputy Minister, the late Martin McGuinness, who said Givans’s action was partly to blame an accusation Givan denies, saying that the move was not a political decision.

Now, the Irish language is again a point of pressure, with an act in the Irish language agreed upon as part of the New Decade, the New Access Agreement in 2020, but which has since been reached.

Within the DUP there is not much I can say would be a good choice, or I can say I could prefer one over the other, says Irish language activist Ciarn Mac Giolla Bhin. As for the Irish language, there is no one there.

Although he emphasizes that the election of the First Minister is a matter for the party, what I would say is that they must respect the commitments made in the New Decade, the New Approach that the DUP as a party signed.

In the meantime, the wait continues for the Pootss announcement; for SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, the trial should be reserved until the first minister is in office. However, from Givan he says: He can be someone with whom we can do business.