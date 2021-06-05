Parts of Bengaluru flooded after heavy rain, Palike caught unawares- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service BENGALURU: Heavy thunderstorms on Friday have once again exposed the civil administration’s lack of preparedness for the monsoons. For many families in Phase 6 of SW Nagar, the rain poured out misery in the evening with anxious and helpless residents who spent hours draining water from their homes as pastures began to overflow. This just one day after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with all the ministers and officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to make an assessment of the monsoon readiness and to ensure that there was no flooding in the city. According to BBMP officials, the Sarakki rain gauge, managed by KSNDMC, recorded 62.5 mm of rainfall in just half an hour. Officials admitted to The New Indian Express that water entered 10-15 homes in the area, in addition to flooding roads. “The outlet of Lake Sarakki was overcrowded. The water level rose in the lake and upstream, so the outlet could not handle the flow, leading to havoc. “The three affected areas have independent houses of different dimensions,” they said. A local resident noted that Phase 6 of SW Nagar and surrounding areas had never been flooded before. “Even though water was leaking out of the streets, he never entered the house. This is the first time such a thing has happened. The government should have been prepared, “he said. Prahalad, the BBMP in charge of stormwater drainage, said the drainage could handle rainfall of up to 40-45 mm, but that was 62.5 mm in just half an hour. the water was because the drainage is small. “We are trying to build an underground drain through a nearby apartment complex, but the residents’ association is not allowing it,” he said. Water recording was also reported at Girinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and HAL Airport. Cases of tree felling were reported in SW Nagar Phase I, 5th Jayanagar Block, BEL District Ring and Laggere Ring.

