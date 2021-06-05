The giant pit hole continues to rise in Mexico, threatening the nearby house





A massive pit that formed last week in southern Mexico has continued to grow, threatening to swallow a nearby farmhouse. The sinking pit, which appeared May 29 on a farm in the Mexican state of Puebla, was first measured about 5 meters (16 feet) in diameter and quickly grew to 30 meters (98 feet) within 24 hours, according to reports. local. Footage of drones captured by Jose Castanares on May 30 shows a giant pit in the town of Santa Maria Zacatepec now filled with groundwater. Some local authorities and civil engineers have visited the site and told the local population to avoid the area. A sinkhole occurs when the ground beneath the earth’s surface cannot support it and can occur for many reasons, according to US Geological Survey. Beatriz Manrique, Secretary of the Environment in Puebla, told local media that it remains too early to know the exact cause of the pit in the pit. But he added that a softening of agricultural land could have caused it because the area was located above what was once a pond or reservoir, called “jagüey”. The Sanchez family, who live in the house nearby, heard a loud bang when it first happened and thought it was a lightning strike, Reported by Agence France-Presse. It is now approaching dangerously close to the rural house and the family fears it will be left homeless. “We have nothing. We are not from here. We have no relatives. We are alone,” Heriberto Sanchez, originally from the southeastern state of Veracruz, told the media. Aerial footage shows a giant pit in Santa Maria Zacatepec, Puebla, Mexico, on May 30, 2021. (Credit: Jose Castanares / Agencia EsImagen.mx via Storyful) Puebla Governor Miguel Barbosa said authorities would compensate those affected by the pit blast. “It will rise until nature decides when the water stops exerting pressure,” Barbosa said, according to AFP. “The important thing now is public safety.” Last year, a massive open pit in central Florida and took away the traffic lights. Another pit in Pennsylvania swallowed a large SUV inside a moment captured in the home surveillance video. In the U.S., the greatest damage from drowning holes tends to occur in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, the USGS said. This story was reported by Cincinnati.







