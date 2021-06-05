Sea snot covers Turkish coast, threatening fishing industry | Turkey

A thick, brown handkerchief with doubled bubbles in the sea has covered the shores of the Marmara Sea, alarming residents in Istanbul and threatening marine life.

Naturally occurring mucilage was first documented in Turkey in 2007, when it was also seen in parts of the Aegean near Greece.

But this eruption is the largest recorded, which is blamed by experts for a combination of pollution and global warming, which accelerates the growth of algae responsible for sludge sludge.

Of course this affects our work, said fisherman Mahsum Daga, 42, as the thick substances lined the surrounding vessels.

Do you know what it does to shellfish? When they open, it prevents them from closing again because it prevents you. All the sea snails here are dead.

Istanbul University biology professor Muharrem Balci said when algae grow out of control in the spring, as they did this year, they block the sun and cause oxygen depletion for fish and marine life.

Sea snot results from a kind of nutrient overload for algae, which celebrate with warm weather and water pollution that has grown progressively worse in the last 40 years, Balci said.

This massage is now covering the sea surface like a canvas, Balci said. After a while, this cover finally collapses and covers the ecosystem (sea floors).

This can poison sea mussels and creatures such as crabs.

It will smell like a rotten egg if this process is not stopped, he said.

Cevahir Efe Akcelik, an environmental engineer and secretary general of the Union of Turkish Chambers of Engineers and Architects, said the foam could cover the sea all summer long unless urgent action is taken.

Studies show that the mucosa is not only on the surface now, but also goes 25 to 30 meters (80-100 feet) deep, he said.

The Marmara Sea, which stretches along the southern coast of Istanbul from the Bosphorus to the Aegean, is densely populated and home to numerous industrial areas.

Balci said he also absorbs some of the waste dumped into the Black Sea adjacent to the polluted Danube River expected in Eastern Europe.

This is an additional burden for the Marmara Sea, Balci said, calling for a collective action plan for all coastal seaside towns.

Workers are trying to remove sludge with nets, but their efforts so far have proven largely ineffective.

Balci said a sustainable solution requires proper maritime surveillance, as well as biological and chemical storage systems for seaside cities and industrial areas.

Ali Oztunc, a lawmaker for the main opposition CHP party, urged the government to impose harsh penalties on garbage dumps that do not follow the rules.

The Marmara Sea is an inland sea, but, unfortunately, it is becoming an inland desert due to wrong environmental policies, he told AFP.

On Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling coalition rejected a CHP proposal to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate the sea urchin.

Oztunc also called on the Erdogan government to finally approve the Paris 2015 agreement, which aims to curb rising temperatures by reducing carbon emissions.

The government should approve the Paris agreement without delay, Oztunc said.