World Environment Day 2021: Ecosystem Restoration and Awareness

On June 5 of each year, the feelings of nature around the globe celebrate World Environment Day, encourage awareness and observe its protection. Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated, involving governments, businesses and citizens in an effort to address pressing environmental issues, with over 143 countries participating each year.

History

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations Assembly on the first day of the Stockholm Conference held in the human environment and later in 1974, the day began to be celebrated with the theme “Only One Earth”.

The idea of ​​rotating the center of these activities through the selection of different host locations started in 1987. In 2013, the anthem was launched on the occasion of World Environment Day in New Delhi.

Over the years, the day became a global platform for raising awareness and taking action on urgent issues from marine pollution and global warming to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

Themes

This year, the theme for World Environment Day is “Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.” The global host for the day in 2021 to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration is Pakistan.

According to the WED website, every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football field, and over the past century, humans have destroyed half of the wetlands. Up to 50 percent of coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90 percent of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The theme means to prevent, stop and reverse this damage – to move from the use of nature to its healing. This World Environment Day will launch the global mission to revitalize these billions of acres.

The theme focuses on healthy ecosystems that can enhance human livelihoods, counteract climate change and stop biodiversity collapse.

India on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a World Environment Day event at 11 a.m. via video conference, according to his office.

Modi will release ‘Report of the Roadmap Committee of Experts on Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025’.

To commemorate the day, the government is issuing the E-20 notice directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended gasoline with ethanol percentages up to 20 from April 1, 2023; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol mixtures E12 and E15.

According to a report by market research firm UnearthInsight, carbon emissions from India’s overseas IT industry have fallen by about 85 per cent to about 0.3 million tonnes due to reduced travel, work from home and the internet hiring process during blockages of Covis-19.

In Uttarakhand, the state forest department on the eve of World Environment Day released a list of 1,576 canned plant species, including those that are unique to the Himalayan region. In addition to plant species that are unique or endemic to the Himalayan region, the list also includes those declared ‘endangered species’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

In addition, numerous members of parliament from all parties have pledged to go vegan during the day – giving up meat, milk and other animal-derived foods to raise awareness.

A study in the journal Nature found that greenhouse gas emissions from food systems would be halved if the world were to turn to a predominantly plant-based diet. Researchers at Oxford University also found that every person who goes vegan reduces their carbon footprint by up to 73 percent and saves nearly 200 animals a year.

COVID EFFECT IN THE ENVIRONMENT

Although the blockages helped the environment absorb better air quality for a while, but according to the Central Pollution Control Board, India produced 45,308 tonnes of biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 10, 2021, an average daily generation of 132 tonnes of Waste related to Covid-19.

This is in addition to the 615 tonnes of biomedical waste per day produced before Covid-19, which amounts to a 17 per cent increase in biomedical waste generation due to the pandemic alone.

Despite the unprecedented health and environmental crisis, experts said there are ways to minimize the damage.

To begin, Singh said individuals should consciously reduce their plastic footprint, with the help of a comprehensive strategy and a comprehensive map.