K on SRTC buses now belongs to both Kerala, Karnataka





After several years of legal battle in the Trademark Registry, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has won the right to cut the KSRTC, which is also used by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. In 2014, Karnataka SRTC had the acronym registered in the Trademark Register and sent a notice to Kerala SRTC not to use it. This had sparked protests in Kerala, where the public transport unit is also known as Aanavandi. Kerala SRTC had approached the Trademark Registry office in Chennai, but his request was blocked as the Karnataka SRTC had already registered the acronym. Vizzy attorney George Tokatt, who appeared for the Kerala SRTC, said the application was finally accepted on the grounds that the Kerala SRTC started using the acronym first. He said the Kerala SRTC had submitted several documents, including footage from a 1969 Malayalam film, Kannur Deluxe, shot on a luxury Kerala SRTC bus flying between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram. “Kerala SRTC was created for Karnataka SRTC. Therefore, the Kerala SRTC had the first priority of the user under Section 34 of the Trademark Act, ”said Tokatt, who practices in the Kerala High Court. “In addition to the abbreviation, we also got the trademark registration for Aanavandi, the KSRTC emblem and the color models used by different categories of Kerala SRTC buses.” He said the Karnataka SRTC could not move a petition alleging infringement. “He can continue to use the name,” Tokatt said. Kerala SRTC also wants to use the domain name that reflects the abbreviation. Both KSRTC.com and KSRTC.in are currently used by Karnataka, while Kerala SRTC uses online.keralartc.com. Kerala SRTC MD Biju Prabhakar said, “While Karnataka SRTC possesses both domain names, internet traffic goes to them. This is affecting Kerala RTC revenue on interstate routes. We will inform Karnataka of our stay. He clarified that this should not be seen as a battle between the two states. In a federal system, two states should not enter into an open government war the government of Kerala and Kerala sRTC wanted to resolve the issue amicably, he said.

