Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender cuts 20-year TRS ties, targets KCR; to leave the assembly | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: Former Minister Eatala Rajender ended his nearly two-decade association with TRS on Friday by resigning from the party’s main membership. He also announced his decision to resign as Huzurabad MLA and is likely to submit his resignation as legislator to assembly chairman Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday.

Former TRS MLA chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy and former Karimnagar chairman ZP Tula Uma also resigned from the party. They are now set to join BJP along with Eatala.

Speaking at a press conference here, Eatala attacked Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claiming that there is no freedom to function ministers and MLAs and that they are treated as slaves. He said he swears on atma gouravam (self-respect) and can no longer tolerate humiliation. The former minister added that he was not a slave to the KCRs and moved along as a colleague during the Telangana citizenship movement.

With Eatala determined to resign as MLA, Telangana will face another assembly election in the next six months. Sources said Eatala itself could compete on a BJP ticket. TRS is likely to introduce former MP and deputy chairman of state planning board B Vinod Kumar.

Eatala was fired by the KCRs cabinet on May 2 following allegations of land grabbing by his wife Jamuna Hatcheries.

However, sources said there was a growing rift between KCR and Eatala for some time. To the extent that KCR was not ready to put Eatala in the cabinet after winning the assembly elections in 2018, but later withdrew.

Before taking action on the allegations (for land grabbing), the CM removed me from the cabinet without asking for an explanation. Even a person facing the death penalty is asked about his last wish before being hanged. But the CM acted on a complaint and completed the overnight investigation, Eatala said. The KCR wanted to bury me politically and installed TRS executives in Huzurabad.

Eatala said he was not allowed to enter Pragathi Bhavan three times. He said the CM openly claimed in several meetings that he did not intend to be called a dictator and added that there was no room for a dictator to govern in a democratic country. Being a minister, I faced humiliation and even Harish Rao faced a similar situation. He (CM) thinks we should be silent because he made us ministers, but a ministerial post is no greater than self-respect, the former minister said.

He said the widening gap between him and the party leadership had been there for the past five years.

The PM holds the review of the finance department without FM and the health review meetings are held without the minister in question. He thinks ministers and MLAs are his slaves. Clarifying on the accusation that he was aspiring to a bigger post (CM), the former minister said that he had never opposed KT Rama Rao as a candidate for CM.

At the height of the Telangana movement, the CM said he was willing to make any sacrifices as only he and his wife were here in the state (son KTR and daughter Kavitha were in the US at the time) and asked people to stone him if he compromised on the move. TRS was born out of the movement and is not run as a family party like the Lalu Prasads or Mayawatis parties. The state of Telangana was achieved with the sacrifices of thousands of people and not with a handful of people, he said.

Targeting the PM further, he claimed that the KCR has less respect for VNs, SHTs and SHKs and asked to know why there are no KT, SHT and KK officers in ZKM.







