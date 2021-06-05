CM photo certificate for 18-44 year olds receiving free stroke from West Bengal government | Kolkata News





KOLKATA: The health department in Bengal is issuing its own vaccination certificates, displaying photos of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjees, for the under-45 age group choosing free strokes. All vaccine doses procured for this part were procured directly by the state government, not by the Center.

The move comes amid controversy over the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modis released through Co-Win even after the Center made states responsible for vaccinating the 18-44 age group. The Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court demanding an end to the Centers’ differential vaccine policy and free kick-ins for all eligible citizens.

Those who are issued certificates with the image of CM are also free to receive certificates from Co-Win with the photo of the Prime Ministers.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Punjab all opposition-ruled states have issued vaccination certificates with their respective CM photos to those receiving their state-purchased blows.

The government of Bengal has procured vaccines worth 150 croks, which are being provided free of charge to the 18-44 age group at the state-owned Covid vaccination centers. About 29 lakh people in this age category have been inoculated into the state.

Phase III vaccination policy had made states and private hospitals responsible for inoculating the 18-44 age group. In these circumstances, the use of the image of prime ministers has raised eyebrows.

Not only has the Bengali moved the roof court demanding free kicks for everyone and to end the pricing policy, CM Banerjee had even written several letters to Modi about this since February.

Ahead of the election, Trinamool had moved the EC, claiming that photos of prime ministers on vaccine certificates violated the code of conduct. Modis images were removed from certificates as long as the electoral code was in force in all five states where the polls were conducted, and reappeared only after the results were declared in each state.

State sources said that Bengali has opened its own Covid vaccination system, like Co-Win. This program, unlike Co-Win, is password protected and can only be used by persons authorized by the Department of Family Health and Welfare. The system, sources said, was developed to follow the modalities of procurement, allocation and distribution of vaccines being procured directly from Bengali. Beneficiaries are receiving text messages providing a link to their vaccination certificate in English and Bengali. This certificate reflects the data of the Co-Win certificate without the reference ID. She carries there an image of Banerjee, with a message: Be Vigilant, Be Safe. It also provides the Covid state aid line (1800313444222) for reporting side effects. Senior state officials remained unavailable for comment.







