Newsom keeps vax price drawings, cocktails to go to stay for the moment

Happy Friday! I am Winston Gieseke, philanthropist and editor of special sections for Desert Sun at Palm Springs, bringing you some of the latest titles from this great state of ours.

Do you have a friend who wants California news to be sent to their inbox for free? Let them know they can be registered through this link.

California turns the wheel on the vax price drawing

California Governor Gavin Newsom played host of gaming shows Friday in a draw for 15 $ 50,000 prize winners for receiving coronavirus vaccines. The drawing was part of the recently announced $ 116.5 million Vax program for the Win promoter program to encourage more Californians to inoculate. More than 51% of Californians aged 12 and over had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, and about 70% of residents had received at least one dose.

Each of these balls represents a real $ 50,000 check, Newsom said. as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The first winner was a resident of Mendocino County.

Populated areas made up the majority of winners, three came from Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara and two from San Francisco counties. Alameda, Orange, Mendocino and San Luis Obispo counties each had one. No one came from the Inland Empire (Dang it! I live there) or from the Central Valley.

State Senator Richard Pan, a pediatrician and vaccine advocate, and Claudio Alvarado, a pediatric emergency nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, helped Newsom draw the first $ 50,000 winners. A machine spun numbered balls and individually threw the winning notes. The names of the winners were not made public; names will not be issued without the consent of the individual.

A second $ 50,000 winning lottery will take place on June 11 and another lottery will be held on June 15 to give $ 1.5 million each for 10 people vaccinated.

Head to the US TODAY to watch a drawing video.

I will drink to this: California allows delicious cocktails until 2021

Here’s a pandemic change that some Californians are sure to toast: Cocktail to go.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will continue to allow restaurants to sell alcohol taken until the end of the year.

“I think this is a good thing for our economic recovery,” Newsom told a news conference in San Francisco. Alsoshte also a good thing for our public health because what happens is that more people will still be out. “

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverages Control adjusted regulations in March 2020 to allow restaurants to sell alcohol on the go, just as Newsom placed the country’s first order to stay home.

Lawmakers could extend forever allowing cocktails to go through a bill by state Senator Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat. He said his proposal would increase revenue for struggling restaurants and give customers more choice.

The California Republican Party chairwoman, however, said Newsom’s announcement, which she called a photo option, came too late for restaurants forced to close and workers who lost wages.

The California restaurant industry suffered more than most under the prevailing closures of Gavin Newsoms, “Jessica Milan Patterson said in a statement.

Can’t wait to get out of the house? The Los Angeles Times has a report on California attractions to reopen this weekend and soon after.

Attractions include the Museum of Contemporary Art in LA, the Exploratorium in San Francisco Embarcadero, and the California State Railway Museum in Sacramento.

Read the full article here.

The bill to ease the criminal record passes 30-7 in the California Senate, addressed to the Assembly

Draft law on criminal data facilitation proposed earlier this year passed Wednesday afternoon by a 30-7 vote in the state Senate. The bill will now be passed to the Assembly for consideration.

In California, we have recognized that minor arrest arrest records create unnecessary barriers to housing, employment and much more, often disproportionately in colored communities, said State Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton. She voted in favor of passing the bill.

bill SB731 could extend the relief of records already provided for additional crimes of the past because preventing people from having a place to live and work sends them back into the cycle of recidivism, Eggman said. This bill provides an opportunity to get out of that cycle.

State Sen. Mara Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, is the lead author of the proposed legislation. We are really trying to help people who are trying to get back on their feet, who are really trying to do better in their lives, she told the Stockton Record in April.

If formally signed into law, the bill would help those people who have done the hard work and are doing the right thing, San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar told The Record in April.

The man who filmed the ‘Karens pool’ video shocked by the impact of the clip

Another day, another viral video. In the latter, two women issued tirades laden with swearing in a group of people who accused them of allegedly insisting a black female couple stop kissing in a hotel pool in Sacramento.

video posted on Instagram on Monday with the title: Pool Karenis asked a female couple to stop kissing in front of children shows some women leaving a pool by the pool while those who go to the pools cheer shame, shame, shame (a reference to a scene from the TV series Game of Thrones ). Two of the women answer, one with her middle finger and an explanatory one, the other asking the singers: Do you have any children, boys? When someone answers with a no, she said: Good, because you would be a terrible father. The children could see and hear the whole exchange.

The San Francisco Chronicle Report he Art Caligos, Portland, Ore., the man who shot the video, said he heard from publications and online news sites from across the country and even from England.

I did not expect to receive such a big reaction, said Caligos. I was surprised and thought the life cycle would be about a day, but the video seems to be gaining more and more attention as more people watch it.

This is about responsibility and changing social norms, he said. The more we see these kinds of reactions, the more we can say that this is not acceptable behavior. Those who made it go viral with what they were saying, their reaction.

Unemployment claims in California continue to rise

Initial claims for regular unemployment benefits in California rose last week compared to a week ago, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday

The new claims, a representative for layoffs, rose to 74,625 in the week ending May 29, from 71,055 a week earlier, the Labor department said.

There were 228,634 new claims in California at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, US unemployment claims have continued their downward spiral. Claims for regular benefits fell to 385,000 last week, less than 20,000 claims from 405,000 last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In California is a summary of news from all USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributed by: Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle. We will get back to your post Monday with the latest headlines.

As editor of philanthropy and special sections at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes for nonprofits, fundraisers and people returning to the Coachella Valley. Reach it at [email protected].