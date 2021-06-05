Chief Secy Meets Mysuru IAS Fighting Officers Shilpa Nag, Rohini Sindhuri- The New Indian Express





Express News Service MYSURU: A day after Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag announced her resignation, accusing Deputy Commissioner Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri of harassment and high-handedness, Secretary of State P Ravi Kumar rushed to Mysuru on Friday and held a meeting with closed doors with IAS warfare officers at the Administrative Training Institute here. But the outcome of the meeting was kept closed and neither the Chief Secretary nor other officials gave any indication about what happened at the meeting. However, a fairly determined source who was present during the meeting revealed that Shilpa Nag had come with her resignation letter and, when she tried to hand it over to the secretary general, she was rejected by him. “No major decision was made on the issue, but the secretary-general listened to both sides and also gathered details from other senior officials and district-level officers. The main agenda of the day was the review of the Covid-19 situation in the district, where this issue was also discussed. “When Shilpa Nag approached the Secretary-General with her letter, he refused,” the source added. Shilpa arrived late for the meeting. The meeting started around 2.30pm in the presence of senior district officers including Prakash Regional Commissioner, DC Rohini Sindhuri, Zilla Panchayat CEO Yogesh, City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta, CB Police Supervisor Ryshyanth and several other senior officers. Speaking to reporters earlier, Ravi Kumar denied receiving any resignation letter from the MCC Commissioner and walked towards the meeting place without answering any further questions from the media. Although efforts were made by reporters who waited outside for more than two hours until the meeting ended, he remained close and immediately got into his car to visit the Covid hospitals and see the situation. The source also revealed that while Rohini Sindhuri had issued a statement that Shilpa Nag, who was responsible for CSR funds, had not provided a full and proper account for it, a 127-page report on the work done by Mysuru City corporation was handed over to the Chief Secretary. A comprehensive report on the various measures taken by the corporation and details on the various teams constituted to combat the pandemic were also presented. Meanwhile, Shilpa Nag issued an official statement clarifying that DC Rohini Sindhuri had made baseless and misleading statements against her. “The claim made by DC that the CSR report was not provided by me is completely false. The MCC commissioner was appointed as the district node officer for CSR funds, based on an order May 7 from DC itself, and another order was issued June 1 regarding the removal of the MCC commissioner as head of the nodes of the district, “she claimed. Regional commissioner to report ‘violations’ at DC heritage site within a week Built in 1894, the quiet villa of Jalasannidhi, the official residence of Deputy Commissioner Mysuru has now become a hotbed of controversy, months after an indoor pool and private gym were built on its premises. The Revenue Secretary has asked Regional Commissioner Mysuru to investigate the matter and submit a report in seven days. The order requesting a report was issued on 31 May and was noted to the complainants JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh and his KV Mallesh party colleague who uncovered the case. It is learned that the regional commissioner will inspect the structure in the coming days and so far has collected documents on the project.

