The process to release 2 Michaels from Chinese detention will take ‘a long time’: Trudeau – National

It may still take “quite a long time” to resolve the issue of two Canadians who have been detained in China for more than two and a half years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Speaking virtually at the Ryerson Democracy Forum at Ryerson University, Trudeau defended the “quiet diplomacy” approach Canada has taken to try and secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been accused by Beijing of espionage.

“Approaching consular issues like this, unfortunately, takes a long time and we do not always have to talk about what is happening,” he said. “Much of this is wrapped up in global diplomacy, quiet pressure.

“Right now the situation seems very, very closed. And the Chinese government has been very, very strong in its return against every time we show that these two Canadians have been arbitrarily arrested.”

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested in China in December 2018, just days after CFO Huawei Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver by the RCMP on orders from U.S. authorities.

The U.S. has accused Meng of violating sanctions for doing business with Iran and other allegations of corporate espionage and is seeking her extradition. Meng and Huawei, along with Beijing, have denied any wrongdoing.

While China has denied that the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor were a revenge measure, officials have also suggested the pair could be released if Meng is allowed to return home to China and the case against her be dropped. Canada has refused to entertain such an exchange.

Trudeau on Friday reiterated past points he made about the importance of disobeying the demands of China or other countries in order to secure the release of detained Canadians, saying “everyone becomes more vulnerable” if he did. .

He said he intends to speak with US President Joe Biden and other leaders at the G7 summit next week about forming a united front against such coercive diplomacy.

“There is a lot of momentum, a lot of pressure and we are working very, very hard on that,” he said.

Kovrig and Spavor faced separate trials in March on espionage charges and are still awaiting their verdicts while in solitary confinement. Experts have said that the chance of punishment in such cases is very, very high, usually around 99 percent.

Biden has made public calls for the couple’s release and reaffirmed his commitment to stay with Canada on the issue in numerous calls with Trudeau.

















The prime minister was also pressured on Friday for his reluctance to label as documented China’s human rights abuses against the ethnic Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang as genocide.

Deputies passed a Conservative movement in February recognizing the label. The Liberal parliamentary group abstained, however, with experts saying it would have further strained Canada-China relations if the Trudeau government backed the motion.

Trudeau said Friday that “definitions of genocide are not things that should be taken lightly,” and that he did not want to “devalue” the weight that the label “absolutely should have”.

However he said Canada will continue to join international efforts to put pressure on China, especially with the Winter Olympics approaching next year.

“It would be easy for China … to give up what every country says, including only the US,” he said. “But when the global community comes together, it starts to shape their calculations. And this is certainly something we are working on to be very effective. ”