In Greece, the renovation of the Acropolis is controversial







The project to renovate the Acropolis, the famous sacred rock of Athens listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has come out against a lot of criticism, with the Greek government accused of damaging an invaluable heritage.

The main object of this outrage: a new concrete trail unveiled in December, as part of a larger renovation billed as needed to accommodate millions of visitors each year, including people with reduced mobility.

Experienced architect Tassos Tanoulas, a former member of the Acropolis restoration team, called the new diversion “irreconcilable” and “suffocating” for the 5th-century BC monument as chief opposition leader Alexis Tsipras spoke. for the “mistreatment” inflicted on Greece by the most famous archaeological site.

Opponents of the works, completed just over a year ago, believe they were carried out without the necessary care to preserve the iconic monument.

The government responds that all precautions have been taken and that these criticisms are encouraged by the opposition.

More than 3.5 million people visited the Acropolis in 2019, ahead of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Culture announced this week new equipment on the Acropolis for visitors with disabilities, according to him the results of interviews with major associations of people with disabilities.

Braille signs will be installed for visually impaired visitors, as well as guardrails and signals for sloping entrances.

But the risks remain.

Risk of violation

On the day AFP visited the Acropolis, a woman crashed into a hole in the middle of the new trail, one of many pits intended to give a glimpse of the ancient rock below.

Further, an employee quickly plunges the soil into another pit after a group of visitors have passed.

It is a pit plateau. The potholes are far from safe, notes tour guide Smaragda Touloupa, who recently showed the site to her elderly parents.

The renovation of the Acropolis, which cost about 1.5 billion euros and includes night lighting, installation of a disabled elevator and better drainage, was funded by the private Onassis Foundation.

The work, which aimed to increase the number of visitors to the site, was carried out by world-renowned experts with four decades of experience, underlined the Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

“No one questions their work,” the minister noted. We have entrusted them with the restoration of the Acropolis monuments. How can we suspect them of a “concrete diversion project?” She added a month ago.

But Smaragda Touloupa, author of articles on heritage management and guide to the Acropolis since 1998, regrets that this large-scale project was decided by a small circle, made up mostly of archaeologists. It’s a completely technocratic approach, she criticizes.

Unesco has also learned about third-party interventions on the Acropolis, Mechtild Rossler, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center, told AFP.

As a signatory to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, Greece must prevent “before taking any decision that would be difficult to reverse,” she continues.

“Small changes

According to Lina Mendoni, there was no obligation to inform Unesco of these “minor” and “fully reversible” changes.

Unesco experts will attend an international conference in Athens in the autumn, the minister said.

For the authorities, the renovation was necessary because the paths around the Acropolis, designed 50 years ago and redeveloped in 2012, caused hundreds of accidents each year.

Project manager Manolis Korres, a respected architect who has been involved in the work since 1975, ensured that the concrete would sit on a protective membrane that could be removed quickly if needed.

A solid asphalt was also essential to allow heavy machinery to move slabs weighing several tons.

Under the Thessaloniki metro

Critics are also aiming for a plan to relocate a Byzantine-era track found during the construction of a new subway in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city.

Last month, dozens of experts denounced a decision that “endangers the preservation of important traces” of the city’s ancient and Byzantine past.

The 6th century BC road “is one of the most spectacular discoveries of this period in the world,” they said in a podium.

The metro, construction of which, at a cost of 1.5 billion euros, began in 2003, should be operational in 2023.

