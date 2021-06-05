The cost of security to host the upcoming G7 weekend summit in Cornwall will exceed milion 70 million if the final policing bill meeting of world leaders is in line with two previous events held in the UK.

About 6,500 police will secure the event in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, on June 11-13, with more than 5,000 coming from across the country to help the Devon and Cornwall force run what it said was the largest operation of security in its history.

Ten-foot-high steel fences have already been set up at the Cornish seaside resort to help protect Joe Biden on his first overseas trip as U.S. president and other G7 leaders at the event hosted by Boris Johnson.

Roads will be closed and security checkpoints will be set up across the county, starting Wednesday at Newquay Airport, Falmouth, where the media will be located, and to secure official designated protest sites in Truro and Falmouth.

Police costs for major public events are usually revealed months after the final security bill for the last equivalent G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, held in 2013. was placed at 75m.

The previous G8 summit in the UK was held in Gleneagles in 2005, against the backdrop of the Make a Poverty History campaign, which drew hundreds of thousands to protest marches across Scotland. Policing i summit and protest events cost 72 million.

The G7 Coalition includes world leaders from seven countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. This year, Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea have been invited as guest countries to attend the summit.

How the world is recovering from Covid-19 will form a large part of the discussions at this meeting of the years, as well as how to address the climate emergency, while preserving biodiversity and protecting free trade.

Activists led by the Resist G7 Coalition, an umbrella group for protesters, said it was the G7 that was costing money, not the protesters, and complained that police were increasing costs by their approach to the event.

As part of its operation, Devon and Cornwall police set up four designated protest sites that were off-road, with no connection to the G7. Resist the G7 and other protest groups made it clear that we would boycott these sites, a spokesman said.

The campaign group also argued that the costs of organizing the event, which is dominated by the security bill, would be better spent on alleviating nearby poverty, in one of the wealthiest parts of the UK.

In St Ives near the spacious Carbis Bay Hotel more than one in three children live in poverty. Rightly, locals are wondering why some of the estimated 70 million habits should be used to address child poverty, homelessness or the spiral use of food banks here, the spokesman said.

Resist the G7 is organizing three days of protest events, starting on June 11 with a day of mass action a day later. He wants anyone aiming to come down to do a side flow test first, and wear masks and maintain social distance.

Shaun Sawyer, Devon and Cornwall police chief, said he expected and intended and hoped that peaceful protests and their facilitation would be an important part of British democracy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4s Today, he said he wanted to encourage protesters to go to the official sites, but added: They were not naive enough to believe that everyone would go there.

Security costs could be reduced because the pandemic would reduce the number of protesters willing to attend. The number of police officers scheduled to be on duty is also lower than before. In Enniskillen, 8,600 police officers were deployed while 11,000 were used in Scotland to maintain security in 2005.

A spokesman for the G7 event said all the costs of the summit would be borne by the central government.