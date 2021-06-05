



The ST PAUL International Falls Journal will discontinue publication later this month, the newspaper reported Thursday, June 3, ending 110 years of service in the northern city of Minnesota. The final edition of the paper will be released on Thursday, June 24, according to the Journal. The move comes just over a year after the newspaper came out purchased by MediaNews Group, a publishing company owned by the Manhattan-based defense fund Alden Global Capital, which also owns the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It was not immediately clear on Friday how many jobs would be eliminated or how many subscribers would be affected by the newspaper coming out of the business. Arrived by phone late that afternoon, Rob Davenport Magazine publisher referred to MediaNews Group for comment. Attempts to contact MediaNews Group on Friday were unsuccessful. A story announcing the closure of the Magazine website reads: “Like many businesses this past year, the impact of the pandemic on The Journal and North Star Publishing has been dramatic. These challenges, when combined with other difficult economic trends, have forced us to make this difficult decision.” Founded in 1911 as the Daily Journal, the newspaper was published five days a week for 99 years, according to its website. In 2010, she released the “Daily” from her name and it became a bi-weekly publication. Alden Global Capital has faced criticism for firing staff members in the papers it receives. The company recently acquired Tribune Publishing, the third largest newspaper chain in the country, and the publisher of the Chicago Tribune.

