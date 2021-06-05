International
The growth of covidium intensifies the problem of plastic, biomedical waste of India
As India was busy dealing with an unprecedented healthcare crisis, a dangerous mess was piling up in its backyard.
The country produced biomedical waste at the rate of 2.03,000 kg per day as the coronavirus infection reached its peak and swamped hospitals, a report has revealed.
The report titled “India’s State of the Environment 2021”, released by the Center for Science and Environment, said the biomedical waste generated daily in May this year was approximately 33% of India’s non-covidious biomedical waste.
Further, biomedical waste generated in May was 46% more than those in April when they had reached 1.39 lakh kg per day. In March, the daily figure was 75,000 kg.
This is in line with data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which said India had 45,308 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste between June 2020 and May 10, 2021.
The report found that Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka contributed 50% of the biomedical waste generated in May. These states were hit particularly hard by the second wave of Covid-19.
Drawing a comparison, the report informed that the biomedical waste generated per day in 2017 was 5.59 lakh kg and the amount of waste treated daily was 519 kg. In 2019, 6.19 lakh kg of biomedical waste was generated and 545 kg were treated daily.
India still disposes of 12% of its hospital waste without any treatment with Bihar and Karnataka doing the worst, she said.
“In 2019, India treated 88% of its biomedical waste, up from 92.8% in 2017,” said report authored by Kiran Pandey and Rajit Sengupta.
Biomedical waste includes cultures, reserves of infectious agents, associated biologists, human blood and blood products, contaminated sharpeners, amputated body parts, and isolation waste.
Although it is a small part of the total waste generated (about 1%), they need special treatment because of its highly toxic content that can pose a serious threat to human health, the report said.
With data from agencies.
